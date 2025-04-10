AIRLINK 173.15 Increased By ▲ 15.74 (10%)
Markets

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $23mn, now stand at $10.70bn

BR Web Desk Published April 10, 2025

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $23 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $10.70 billion as of April 4, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15.75 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.05 billion, according to a statement from the central bank.

The central bank did not specify a reason for the increase in the reserves.

“During the week ended on 04-Apr-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 23 million to US$ 10,699.4 million,” it said.

Last week, SBP foreign exchange reserves appreciated by $70 million to $10.68 billion.

