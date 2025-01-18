No new PSDP uplift scheme next year

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Planning has proposed that no new development project be included in the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the next fiscal year.

Chairing a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Senator Quratulain Marri was apprised that out of 170 new projects in the current fiscal year, only 25 projects were given NoCs. Every year, the carryover of PSDP projects is increasing.

Quratulain Marri said that a ban should be imposed on new PSDP projects. She said that the planning minister should be present in the next meeting to give a briefing on "Uraan Pakistan".

Officials from the Government of Punjab said that the Punjab government has requested the Planning Commission for funds for road infrastructure projects and has demanded Rs50 billion from the federal government under the PSDP.

Officials said that approval for expenditure has been given during the third quarter of the current fiscal year. According to the Ministry of Finance, details of the funds allocated for the third quarter have not yet been received.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025