UK PM Starmer to travel to Ukraine to sign new treaty

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Ukraine to sign a new 100-year partnership to deepen security ties, the prime minister’s office said in a statement on Thursday.

The partnership is expected to bolster military collaboration on maritime security and cement Britain as a preferred partner for Ukraine’s energy sector, critical minerals strategy and green steel production, among other things, the office said.

UK leader Starmer heads to Gulf to talk trade, Mideast

The treaty and political declaration will be presented to the British parliament in the coming weeks.