AIRLINK 202.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-1.61%)
BOP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
FCCL 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.75%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.94%)
FLYNG 24.98 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.22%)
HUBC 132.81 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.24%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 6.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.35%)
OGDC 220.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.57%)
PACE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
PAEL 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.56%)
PIAHCLA 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.97%)
POWER 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PPL 190.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.45%)
PRL 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.78%)
PTC 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.94%)
SEARL 102.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.28%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 43.12 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.89%)
SYM 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.41%)
TELE 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
TPLP 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
TRG 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.5%)
WAVESAPP 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
YOUW 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.25%)
BR100 12,070 Increased By 36.4 (0.3%)
BR30 36,819 Increased By 41.6 (0.11%)
KSE100 114,656 Increased By 160 (0.14%)
KSE30 36,084 Increased By 80.6 (0.22%)
World

UK PM Starmer to travel to Ukraine to sign new treaty

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2025 10:39am

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Ukraine to sign a new 100-year partnership to deepen security ties, the prime minister’s office said in a statement on Thursday.

The partnership is expected to bolster military collaboration on maritime security and cement Britain as a preferred partner for Ukraine’s energy sector, critical minerals strategy and green steel production, among other things, the office said.

UK leader Starmer heads to Gulf to talk trade, Mideast

The treaty and political declaration will be presented to the British parliament in the coming weeks.

