AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.43%)
CNERGY 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
DFML 43.13 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.91%)
DGKC 96.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.59%)
FCCL 38.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.15%)
FFBL 81.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.5%)
HUBC 118.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.72%)
KEL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
KOSM 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.56%)
MLCF 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.26%)
NBP 77.23 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.86%)
OGDC 194.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.33%)
PAEL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (7.29%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.82%)
PPL 174.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
PRL 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.7%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 110.04 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (6.63%)
TELE 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.58%)
TOMCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.82%)
TREET 18.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.08%)
TRG 60.06 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.56%)
UNITY 36.49 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.68%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Dec 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-12-09

UK leader Starmer heads to Gulf to talk trade, Mideast

AFP Published 09 Dec, 2024 06:43am

LONDON: Britain’s leader Keir Starmer makes his first trip to the Gulf as prime minister from Sunday, seeking to attract investment from the region’s oil-rich states, Downing Street announced.

Starmer will first visit the United Arab Emirates and then travel to Saudi Arabia, before stopping off in Cyprus on his way back to London on Tuesday in a bid “to build closer ties and drive long term UK growth”.

The trip to Abu Dhabi and Riyadh comes as his Labour government pursues a free-trade deal with the Gulf Cooperation Council’s six nations: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE.

“There is huge untapped potential in this region, which is why, while here, I will be making the case to accelerate progress on the Gulf Cooperation Council Free Trade Agreement,” Starmer said in a statement released Saturday.

The meetings will also aim to “deepen our research and development collaboration” and partner on projects in areas including defence and artificial intelligence, Starmer added.

The British leader will land in the UAE on Sunday evening, ahead of Monday morning talks with its president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Later Monday, Starmer will fly to Saudi Arabia to meet Riyadh’s de facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who last week hosted French President Emmanuel Macron.

A Downing Street press release called the UAE and Saudi “some of the UK’s most vital modern-day partners”.

The regional tour will end on Tuesday with Starmer meeting President Nikos Christodoulides in Nicosia, the first bilateral talks between the leaders of Britain and Cyprus in over five decades.

Starmer is also due to address British troops stationed in Cyprus.

Labour has staked its credibility on a promise to get Britain’s sluggish economy firing again.

It says a GCC agreement could boost bilateral trade, currently accounting for £55 billion ($70 bn) of UK trade, by 16 percent, “potentially adding an extra £8.6 billion a year in the long run”.

It hopes a deal would see Gulf sovereign wealth funds invest in a range of sectors, including energy and infrastructure, while also opening up lucrative markets to British firms.

Starmer’s trip comes after Britain last week rolled out the diplomatic red carpet for Qatar’s emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani who enjoyed a state visit to the UK.

Starmer discussed trade with the royal during talks in Downing Street that coincided with Qatar announcing it will invest £1 billion ($1.3 billion) in British climate technologies.

Discussing regional conflicts is expected to be “high up the agenda”, including the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, the fragile ceasefire in Lebanon and renewed unrest in Syria.

Starmer will also be looking to repair relations between the UK and UAE that soured under the previous Conservative government after an Abu Dhabi-backed bid to buy the Telegraph newspaper failed.

The Gulf visit will be Starmer’s 15th international trip since he entered Number 10 on July 5.

Opponents have criticised the amount of time he has spent out of the country but allies insist the trips have been vital to get to know other world leaders.

Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Keir Starmer

Comments

200 characters

UK leader Starmer heads to Gulf to talk trade, Mideast

FBR closes down sugar mill in Sindh

Private sector participation: PD urges Nepra to amend licencing regulations of Discos

Societies Registration Bill: Fazl postpones ‘Islamabad march’

Corporate Registry Department, Licensing and Registration Div: SECP delegates specified powers and functions

PBA urges PEMRA to reinstate TAM services

IESCO starts implementing PM’s ‘winter package’

IK forms panel for talks with govt

Vawda speaks of former ISI chief’s court martial

42.3m individuals added to electoral rolls since GE-2013: FAFEN

All scheduled banks: Hajj applications can be submitted till Tuesday

Read more stories