BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from January 15, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited appoints Zubair Shaikh as interim CEO
Read here for details.
- Pakistan rejects India’s ‘fictitious claims’ regarding IIOJK
Read here for details.
- Saudi minister confirms Manara Minerals looking at investing in Pakistan’s Reko Diq mine
Read here for details.
- Govt hikes petrol price by Rs3.47, HSD’s by Rs2.61 per litre
Read here for details.
- Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,900 in Pakistan
Read here for details.
- No treaty of alliance with Pakistan, nor is Islamabad a technical ally: White House
Read here for details.
