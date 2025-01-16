AIRLINK 203.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.03%)
BOP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
FCCL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
FFL 17.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
HUBC 132.90 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.31%)
HUMNL 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
KEL 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.61%)
KOSM 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
MLCF 43.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.31%)
OGDC 220.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.48%)
PACE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
PAEL 42.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.66%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.56%)
POWER 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PPL 190.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.39%)
PRL 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.67%)
PTC 25.43 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.58%)
SEARL 103.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.33%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.31%)
SYM 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.3%)
TELE 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
TRG 67.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.42%)
WAVESAPP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
YOUW 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.25%)
BR100 12,091 Increased By 56.6 (0.47%)
BR30 36,962 Increased By 184.2 (0.5%)
KSE100 114,720 Increased By 224.4 (0.2%)
KSE30 36,106 Increased By 103.4 (0.29%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 15, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 16 Jan, 2025 08:45am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited appoints Zubair Shaikh as interim CEO

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan rejects India’s ‘fictitious claims’ regarding IIOJK

Read here for details.

  • Saudi minister confirms Manara Minerals looking at investing in Pakistan’s Reko Diq mine

Read here for details.

  • Govt hikes petrol price by Rs3.47, HSD’s by Rs2.61 per litre

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,900 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • No treaty of alliance with Pakistan, nor is Islamabad a technical ally: White House

Read here for details.

