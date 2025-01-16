Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited appoints Zubair Shaikh as interim CEO

Pakistan rejects India’s ‘fictitious claims’ regarding IIOJK

Saudi minister confirms Manara Minerals looking at investing in Pakistan’s Reko Diq mine

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs3.47, HSD’s by Rs2.61 per litre

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,900 in Pakistan

No treaty of alliance with Pakistan, nor is Islamabad a technical ally: White House

