AIRLINK 205.81 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (2.76%)
BOP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
FCCL 34.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.8%)
FFL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.84%)
FLYNG 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
HUBC 131.18 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.64%)
HUMNL 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.23%)
KEL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
KOSM 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.13%)
MLCF 44.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.63%)
OGDC 221.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.17%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
PAEL 42.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
PPL 190.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.97%)
PRL 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.8%)
PTC 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
SEARL 102.66 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.37%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
SSGC 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.58%)
SYM 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.92%)
TELE 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.94%)
TPLP 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
TRG 68.78 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (3.91%)
WAVESAPP 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
BR100 12,034 Decreased By -5.6 (-0.05%)
BR30 36,777 Increased By 88.7 (0.24%)
KSE100 114,496 Decreased By -308.5 (-0.27%)
KSE30 36,003 Decreased By -99.2 (-0.27%)
Jan 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi minister confirms Manara Minerals looking at investing in Pakistan’s Reko Diq mine

  • Says Saudi Development Fund could contribute over $100 million to Pakistan’s mining infrastructure
Reuters | BR Web Desk Published January 15, 2025 Updated January 15, 2025 08:47pm

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia Mining Minister Bandar Alkhorayef confirmed on Wednesday that Saudi mining company Manara Minerals was looking at investing in Pakistan’s Reko Diq mine.

The minister said the Saudi Development Fund could contribute over $100 million to Pakistan’s mining infrastructure.

“Part of what we are looking at is how we can help Pakistan also in some infrastructure,” Alkhorayef said in an interview on the sidelines of the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh.

“Without that infrastructure the economics of the deal are not attractive, so through the Saudi Development Fund we are thinking about how we can finance it.”

Manara, a joint venture between state-controlled miner Ma’aden and the $925 billion Public Investment Fund (PIF), was set up as part of the kingdom’s efforts to diversify its economy away from oil, including by buying minority stakes in assets overseas.

Executives from Manara visited Pakistan in May last year for talks about buying a stake in the Reko Diq mine, considered one of the world’s largest underdeveloped copper-gold areas by global mining company Barrick Gold, which owns the project jointly with Pakistan.

Sale of 15pc stake in Reko Diq: Minister says matters will be finalised soon

On Tuesday, Pakistan Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik said Manara Minerals could invest in Pakistan’s Reko Diq mine in the next two quarters.

“I’m very hopeful that in the next quarter or two we will have very big announcements,” Malik said on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, adding they would be copper-related.

“So we’re very hopeful that this year, we will make some big announcements, both in the way of Reko Diq, but hopefully also” in mines around it, he added.

Asked if Manara would be involved, Malik said, “why not, of course.”

Meanwhile, Bandar Alkhorayef also apprised that Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco’s project to extract lithium was “promising, but not yet commercially viable”.

Aramco partnered with the King Abdullah University for Science and Technology (KAUST) for the pilot, Bandar Alkhorayef said.

Lithium Infinity, also known as Lihytech, a start-up launched out of KAUST, is leading the extraction project with cooperation from Saudi mining company Ma’aden and Aramco.

Lithium is a key component in the batteries of electric cars, laptops, and smartphones.

aramco Saudi Arabia MENA Saudi Development Fund RekoDiq Bandar Alkhorayef mining industry Manara Manara Minerals Pakistan’s mining infrastructure Reko Diq mine Pakistan’s Reko Diq mine mining company

Comments

200 characters

Saudi minister confirms Manara Minerals looking at investing in Pakistan’s Reko Diq mine

Govt cuts tariff on charging stations by 45%: Awais Leghari

Pakistan rejects India’s ‘fictitious claims’ regarding IIOJK

KSE-100 snaps 3-session rally, closes lower by 308 points

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Khairpur’s Kharo-1 well

Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited appoints Zubair Shaikh as interim CEO

MCB’s Nauman Chughtai gets FPT clearance from State Bank

China, Sri Lanka agree more investment and economic cooperation

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,900 in Pakistan

Read more stories