AIRLINK 205.81 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (2.76%)
BOP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
FCCL 34.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.8%)
FFL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.84%)
FLYNG 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
HUBC 131.18 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.64%)
HUMNL 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.23%)
KEL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
KOSM 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.13%)
MLCF 44.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.63%)
OGDC 221.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.17%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
PAEL 42.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
PPL 190.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.97%)
PRL 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.8%)
PTC 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
SEARL 102.66 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.37%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
SSGC 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.58%)
SYM 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.92%)
TELE 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.94%)
TPLP 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
TRG 68.78 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (3.91%)
WAVESAPP 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
BR100 12,034 Decreased By -5.6 (-0.05%)
BR30 36,777 Increased By 88.7 (0.24%)
KSE100 114,496 Decreased By -308.5 (-0.27%)
KSE30 36,003 Decreased By -99.2 (-0.27%)
Jan 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance SHEL (Shell Pakistan Limited) 208.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91%

Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited appoints Zubair Shaikh as interim CEO

BR Web Desk Published 15 Jan, 2025 03:27pm

The Board of Directors (BoD) of Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited, formerly Shell Pakistan Limited, has appointed Zubair Shaikh as interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) following the departure of Waqar I. Siddiqui.

The listed company shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“Further to our announcement dated October 10, 2024, we would like to inform you that Waqar I. Siddiqui will step down as CEO of Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited (formerly Shell Pakistan Limited) on January 31, 2025.

“The Board of Directors of Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited have appointed Zubair Shaikh as the interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, effective February 1, 2025,” read the notice.

On Tuesday, Shell Pakistan Limited (SHEL) officially changed its name to ‘Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited’, following the issuance of a Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The change follows Wafi Energy Holding Limited’s (Wafi) acquisition of an additional 22,165,837 ordinary shares of SHEL, representing approximately 10.36% of the company’s total issued share capital.

In July, Saudi Group Asyad Holding through UAE-based Wafi Energy Holding Limited acquired 165,700,304 or 77.42% shareholdings and control of Shell Pakistan Limited.

Wafi now holds 187,866,141 ordinary shares of SHEL, representing approximately 87.78% of the total issued share capital of the company.

Meanwhile, the previous parent company, Shell Petroleum Company Limited divested its shareholding in SHEL.

The divestment process began in June 2023 when Shell Pakistan Limited announced that its parent company, Shell Petroleum Company Limited (SPCo), had notified its intent to sell its shareholding in the Pakistani entity.

Shell Pakistan Limited psx companies companies listed on PSX Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) PSX notice PSX stocks PSX notices Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited CEO appointment Waqar I. Siddiqui Zubair Shaikh

Comments

200 characters

Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited appoints Zubair Shaikh as interim CEO

Pakistan rejects India’s ‘fictitious claims’ regarding IIOJK

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 900 points

No treaty of alliance with Pakistan, nor is Islamabad a technical ally: White House

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Khairpur

MCB’s Nauman Chughtai gets FPT clearance from State Bank

Power tariff may be reset annually from Jan 1

SIFC takes stock of Uraan plan, stakeholders

Rs10-11/unit fall in power tariff likely: Cabinet clears revised pacts with 14 IPPs

Read more stories