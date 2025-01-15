AIRLINK 200.29 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.39%)
BOP 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.14%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.74%)
FCCL 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.51%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
FLYNG 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
HUBC 127.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.08%)
MLCF 44.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.06%)
OGDC 222.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-1.23%)
PACE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
PAEL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.99%)
PIBTL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
PPL 192.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.81%)
PRL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (7.07%)
PTC 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
SEARL 101.27 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.4%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5%)
SSGC 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
SYM 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.97%)
TELE 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.61%)
TPLP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
TRG 66.19 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.26%)
WAVESAPP 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
WTL 1.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
BR100 12,040 Increased By 72 (0.6%)
BR30 36,689 Increased By 5 (0.01%)
KSE100 114,804 Increased By 574.1 (0.5%)
KSE30 36,102 Increased By 118.3 (0.33%)
Jan 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-15

Russia, Vietnam sign nuclear energy deal

AFP Published 15 Jan, 2025 02:59am

HANOI: Russia and Vietnam signed an agreement on nuclear energy on Tuesday during a visit by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin aimed at deepening ties between the two long-standing allies.

Vietnam wants to restart nuclear power plans to meet its rapidly expanding energy needs and is hoping that Russia can help.

No details about the agreement were immediately available but Vietnam’s science and technology ministry said on Tuesday Alexey Likhachiov, general director of Russia’s nuclear giant Rosatom, was “very interested” in cooperating with Vietnam on the Ninh Thuan nuclear power project.

The project — which involves two plants in central Ninh Thuan province with a combined capacity of 4,000 megawatts — was originally to be developed with assistance from Rosatom and the Japanese consortium JINED before plans were scrapped in 2016.

Likhachiov was in Hanoi on Monday to meet Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, their third meeting in six months. The nuclear deal was among seven signed in a range of fields that also included digital technology and electronics.

The trip comes half a year after President Vladimir Putin travelled to Hanoi, where Vietnam’s then-president To Lam indicated a desire to boost defence cooperation with Moscow.

Putin told reporters during the visit, which came as Western powers stepped up sanctions aimed at constraining Russia’s war in Ukraine, that both sides had “identical or very close” positions on key international issues.

The two nations have been close allies since the days of the Cold War.

Mishustin met his counterpart Chinh and Lam, now Communist Party general secretary and the country’s top leader, on Tuesday.

Russia has been Vietnam’s main arms supplier for decades, accounting for more than 80 percent of imports between 1995 and 2023, but orders have dropped off in recent years as international sanctions related to the Ukraine conflict have intensified.

Mikhail Mishustin Pham Minh Chinh Nuclear energy Russia and Vietnam Rosatom

Comments

200 characters

Russia, Vietnam sign nuclear energy deal

Rs10-11/unit fall in power tariff likely: Cabinet clears revised pacts with 14 IPPs

$25bn IT exports target: PM directs authorities to boost the IT base

Flat steel products: Govt likely to extend RD for 3 months

Finance, technology, and tourism sectors: Pakistan, Hong Kong for bolstering relations

Project’s COD changed: Member slams Nepra for overstepping authority

World Bank approves 10-year Country Partnership Framework

Power tariff may be reset annually from Jan 1

SEZs, industrial estates: New power provision system approved

No large-scale operations in KP: COAS

FBR issues updated Sales Tax rules

Read more stories