After meeting Imran Khan, PTI says ‘ready for third round of talks’

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) negotiation committee announced on Sunday that it was ready for third round of talks with the government as the party leaders met Imran Khan in Adiala Jail in a “controlled environment”.

Addressing a joint press conference alongside PTI leaders, Sunni Ittihad Council (SIC) head Sahibzada Hamid Raza said they were ready for the next round of talks, but urged the government to create a “conducive environment” by making progress on their demands ahead of the negotiations.

Hamid Raza, who also serves as the negotiation team’s spokesperson, was flanked by Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan and former NA speaker Asad Qaiser.

He urged the government to establish an “impartial judicial commission” headed by a senior Supreme Court judge to investigate the events of May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024.

“No progress has been made in the negotiations so far,” he said, stressing that the negotiations could not move forward without progress on their demands.

He added that the negotiations would not continue beyond the January 31 deadline.

Hamid Raza also stressed that the release of political prisoners and the formation of a judicial commission were their key demands. He added that PTI would submit their two demands in writing to the government’s team during the upcoming session.

“Show the CCTV footage if you believe PTI is responsible [for the May 9 violence],” he demanded.

In response to a question, Raza revealed that their meeting with Imran Khan was conducted in a “controlled environment” and that approval for the sitting was given late on Saturday night.

Addressing another query, he clarified that two members of their team, Hamid Khan and Salman Akram Raja, were unable to arrive on time due to heavy fog in the area.

Raza also noted that the verdict in the £190 million corruption case might lead to friction, but Khan had instructed them to ensure the ruling did not disrupt the ongoing negotiations.

Emphasising the importance of practical measures, Raza asserted that their demands were both “reasonable and achievable.”

In the previous meeting, the PTI had requested more time to consult with Imran Khan regarding a final list of demands, as the second round of talks concluded in Islamabad last week.

The first round of negotiations took place on December 23, during which the government asked PTI to submit its charter of demands in the next meeting.

However, rather than presenting the demands, the PTI committee requested the government to set a new date for talks, as they sought access to meet their party founder in jail in order to formulate a list.