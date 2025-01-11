PTI committee provides NA speaker with date for third round of talks with govt

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) negotiation committee has proposed that the National Assembly Speaker hold the third round of negotiations with the government committee either tomorrow (Sunday) or the day after, Aaj News reported.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza, spokesperson for the PTI negotiation committee, stated on Saturday, “The opposition’s negotiation committee is ready for the third meeting, which is scheduled for either Sunday, January 12, or Monday, January 13.”

His statement followed comments from National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, who indicated that neither side had contacted him to arrange a meeting.

PTI founder Imran Khan on Wednesday instructed his party’s negotiation team to continue discussions with the government.

The leadership of the PTI on Tuesday demanded “unrestricted access” to their jailed party founder, Imran Khan, in order to continue serious negotiations with the government.

Previously, the PTI had requested more time from the government to consult with Imran Khan regarding a final list of demands, as the second round of talks concluded in Islamabad last week.

The first round of negotiations took place on December 23, during which the government asked PTI to submit its charter of demands in the next meeting.

PTI’s expected demands include the release of “political prisoners” and the establishment of a judicial commission to investigate the incidents of May 9 and November 26.

However, rather than presenting the demands, the PTI committee requested the government to set a new date for talks next week, as they sought access to meet their party founder in jail in order to formulate a list.