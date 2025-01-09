AIRLINK 212.82 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.56%)
BOP 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
FCCL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.68%)
FFL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
FLYNG 21.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.8%)
HUBC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-2.55%)
HUMNL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.98%)
KEL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.38%)
KOSM 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.98%)
MLCF 43.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.47%)
OGDC 212.95 Decreased By ▼ -5.43 (-2.49%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.75%)
PAEL 41.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.72%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 183.03 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.17%)
PRL 39.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-6.38%)
PTC 24.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.75%)
SEARL 98.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-5.72%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SSGC 41.73 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (6.35%)
SYM 18.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.34%)
TRG 65.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-5.06%)
WAVESAPP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.43%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.68%)
YOUW 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.66%)
BR100 11,866 Decreased By -213.1 (-1.76%)
BR30 35,697 Decreased By -905.3 (-2.47%)
KSE100 114,148 Decreased By -1904.2 (-1.64%)
KSE30 35,952 Decreased By -625.5 (-1.71%)
Jan 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-09

IK allows party to submit demands to govt: PTI chief

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 09 Jan, 2025 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: As part of the ongoing negotiations to ease political tension, the jailed founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Wednesday allowed the negotiating team to send the party’s demands to the government in writing.

The jailed founding chairman of PTI Imran Khan on Wednesday allowed the negotiating team to submit the party’s demands in writing to the government as part of the ongoing talks aimed at reducing political tension.

“Imran Khan has directed to proceed with the talks and has given permission to submit the party’s demands in writing to the government committee,” said PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

The comes as the PTI leaders comprising Barrister Gohar, Ali Zafar and Sher Afzal Marwat met with the jailed party founding chairman in a courtroom at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

At first, the PTI was reluctant to submit its demands in writing to the government’s negotiating committee, saying that it needed approval from Imran prior to making any such decision.

Gohar claimed that even though it was unnecessary, Imran Khan had allowed the party to submit its two demands in writing to the government.

“We will submit our two demands in writing as we don’t want to use it as a reason to delay the talks, but nothing in writing was necessary,” he continued.

When asked about reports suggesting that the talks between the government and the PTI were aimed at striking a deal, he dismissed it, stating that both Imran Khan and the PTI leadership had repeatedly rejected such reports as untrue.

He emphasised that the talks with the government were being held in the best national interest to steer the country out of the current political turmoil.

He stressed that the PTI was committed to engaging in dialogue but would ensure that their demands were clearly conveyed.

Commenting on international relations, Barrister Gohar emphasised that the PTI had previously refused any requests from the US, asserting that “absolutely not” was the response to any foreign interference in Pakistan’s affairs.

The PTI chairman further clarified that the party had two primary demands, which did not need to be put in writing. He made it clear that they did not want these demands to be used as leverage for any deal.

He also reiterated that there was no ongoing deal, as both Imran Khan and the PTI had rejected such suggestions, making it clear that the discussions were not related to any deal-making.

He clarified that no formal agreement or offer had been made by the government, establishment, or any of their representatives, including Mohsin Naqvi.

Regarding Aleema Khan’s claim that her brother was offered a deal through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, he downplayed the matter and cast doubt on it.

“No message was sent from my side, nor do I believe it came from Gandapur’s side. Whenever discussions took place, we were together. At no point did we pursue any offer, and we hadn’t even sat for one official negotiation session yet,” he added.

Gohar also emphasised that the PTI would proceed to the third session of talks as planned and would focus on their core demands.

He said that the focus of these negotiations would be specific: the formation of a commission and the release of PTI workers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI Imran Khan PTI founder PTI government talks negotiation committee

Comments

200 characters

IK allows party to submit demands to govt: PTI chief

Corporate sector contributes Rs3,061bn as income tax

Have to convert stability into sustainable growth, says PM

Tokyo urges govt to lift import curbs on auto makers

Oct FCA: Nepra notifies relief of Re0.49 per unit

Setting up of WG proposed: Power sector entities owe over Rs54bn: NTDC

PSDP: Rs376.19bn authorised for Jul-Dec

MoC begins work on new trade framework, tariff policy

FBR tax collection: Contribution of LTO Karachi highest

Soldiers martyred in terror attacks: Why cases are not being tried in military courts, asks SC judge

Govt committed to ensuring optimum healthcare: PM

Read more stories