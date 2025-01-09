IK allows party to submit demands to govt: PTI chief

ISLAMABAD: As part of the ongoing negotiations to ease political tension, the jailed founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Wednesday allowed the negotiating team to send the party’s demands to the government in writing.

“Imran Khan has directed to proceed with the talks and has given permission to submit the party’s demands in writing to the government committee,” said PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

The comes as the PTI leaders comprising Barrister Gohar, Ali Zafar and Sher Afzal Marwat met with the jailed party founding chairman in a courtroom at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

At first, the PTI was reluctant to submit its demands in writing to the government’s negotiating committee, saying that it needed approval from Imran prior to making any such decision.

Gohar claimed that even though it was unnecessary, Imran Khan had allowed the party to submit its two demands in writing to the government.

“We will submit our two demands in writing as we don’t want to use it as a reason to delay the talks, but nothing in writing was necessary,” he continued.

When asked about reports suggesting that the talks between the government and the PTI were aimed at striking a deal, he dismissed it, stating that both Imran Khan and the PTI leadership had repeatedly rejected such reports as untrue.

He emphasised that the talks with the government were being held in the best national interest to steer the country out of the current political turmoil.

He stressed that the PTI was committed to engaging in dialogue but would ensure that their demands were clearly conveyed.

Commenting on international relations, Barrister Gohar emphasised that the PTI had previously refused any requests from the US, asserting that “absolutely not” was the response to any foreign interference in Pakistan’s affairs.

The PTI chairman further clarified that the party had two primary demands, which did not need to be put in writing. He made it clear that they did not want these demands to be used as leverage for any deal.

He also reiterated that there was no ongoing deal, as both Imran Khan and the PTI had rejected such suggestions, making it clear that the discussions were not related to any deal-making.

He clarified that no formal agreement or offer had been made by the government, establishment, or any of their representatives, including Mohsin Naqvi.

Regarding Aleema Khan’s claim that her brother was offered a deal through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, he downplayed the matter and cast doubt on it.

“No message was sent from my side, nor do I believe it came from Gandapur’s side. Whenever discussions took place, we were together. At no point did we pursue any offer, and we hadn’t even sat for one official negotiation session yet,” he added.

Gohar also emphasised that the PTI would proceed to the third session of talks as planned and would focus on their core demands.

He said that the focus of these negotiations would be specific: the formation of a commission and the release of PTI workers.

