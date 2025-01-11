Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Five terrorists killed in Dera Ismail Khan IBO

ECP registers ‘Awaam Pakistan’ party launched by Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail

Monetary Policy Committee: SBP issues advance calendar for meetings in January-July 2025

PIA resumes Islamabad-Paris flight operations following EASA decision

PPL begins gas production at Jamshoro exploratory well

Pakistan’s remittance inflow at $3.1bn in December 2024, up 6% month-on-month

