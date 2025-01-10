Five terrorists killed in Dera Ismail Khan IBO

Security forces on Friday killed five terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Dera Ismail Khan district, the military’s media affairs wing said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the intelligence-based operation was conducted in the general area of Maddi, Dera Ismail Khan, on the reported presence of terrorists on January 10.

“During the operation, own troops effectively engaged “khwarij’s” location, killing five of them in an exchange of fire, including “Kharji” ring leader Shafiullah aka Shafi,” the statement read.

Three soldiers martyred, 19 terrorists killed in KP operations: ISPR

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

A sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.