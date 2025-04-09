AIRLINK 157.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.88 (-4.19%)
‘US companies keen to tap Pakistan’s mineral sector’

BR Web Desk Published April 9, 2025 Updated April 9, 2025 12:55pm

American companies are interested in investing in Pakistan’s mineral sector, said Eric Meyer, Senior Bureau Official & Acting Assistant Secretary, Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, US Department of State, during a high-level meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday.

The development came during a meeting between a US delegation, led by Eric Meyer, who is visiting Pakistan to attend the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum, with PM Shehbaz on Wednesday, read a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

During the meeting, Meyer congratulated Pakistan on successfully hosting the Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum.

“He acknowledged the potential of Pakistan’s mineral sector and conveyed the interest of US companies to invest in the sector. He also expressed US desire to work with Pakistan on issues of shared interest,” read the statement.

He said the US looked forward to enhancing bilateral ties with Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the prime minister welcomed US participation at the forum.

PM Shehbaz emphasized that the minerals sector of Pakistan presented immense opportunities and encouraged US companies to invest in this priority sector.

While underscoring the significance of Pakistan-US relations not only in the bilateral context but also for regional peace and security, the prime minister expressed Pakistan’s desire to work with President Trump and his administration to strengthen bilateral relations with the United States.

PM Shehbaz underscored the importance of enhanced cooperation in areas of mutual interest including trade and investment, as well as counter-terrorism.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, SAPM Tariq Fatemi and other high-level government officials also attended the meeting.

Addressing the opening of the two-day Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum on Tuesday, the PM invited local and foreign investors to invest in the infinite natural resources of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that if Pakistan managed to harvest its “trillions of dollars” worth of mineral reserves, it could allow the country to say farewell to global financial institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

