PIA resumes Islamabad-Paris flight operations following EASA decision

BR Web Desk Published January 10, 2025 Updated January 10, 2025 02:07pm

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has restarted flight operations between Islamabad and Paris starting Friday, January 10, 2025, following the European Union’s removal of restrictions on the carrier.

“Paris, we’re coming today. Resuming flights between Islamabad and Paris from January 10, 2025,” the national carrier announced in a post on social media platform X on Friday.

The national flag carrier would operate two weekly direct flights to Paris.

The development follows the European Commission and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) decision last year to lift the suspension on PIA, granting the airline permission to resume flight operations to Europe.

The decision came a year after the visit of the EASA team, and the European Commission to Pakistan.

EASA suspended permission for PIA to operate in the region after Pakistan began investigating the validity of pilots’ licenses following a deadly plane crash that killed 97 people.

The ban cost the airline an annual revenue of nearly Rs40 billion ($143.73 million), Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik informed the National Assembly in June, 2024.

The loss-making national carrier has a 23% stake in Pakistan’s domestic aviation market, but its 34-plane fleet can’t compete with Middle Eastern carriers which hold a 60% market share, due to a lack of direct flights, despite having agreements with 87 countries and key landing slots.

The government’s attempt to privatise the airline fell flat when it received only a single offer, well below its asking price.

Last month, Minister for Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan stated that the beginning of Pakistan International Airlines’ flights to Europe is a very positive step and would be a significant milestone for the privatisation of PIA.

PM Shehbaz lauds the development

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Friday, PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the public on the departure of the first PIA flight to Paris following the resumption of flight operations to Europe.

“The resumption of PIA flights to Europe will facilitate Pakistanis living abroad,” said the PM, adding that overseas Pakistanis will benefit from direct flights.

In its statement, the prime minister shared that the suspension of flight operations caused massive losses to the national carrier and adversely affected its reputation.

“With the resumption of flights to Europe, PIA is making significant strides toward progress,” he said.

