PPL begins gas production at Jamshoro exploratory well

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has started gas production from Takri-1 exploration well, located in the Jamshoro district of Sindh.

The E&P, a key supplier of natural gas in the country, shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“We are pleased to disclose that the Kotri North Joint Venture, comprising of United Energy Pakistan Limited (UEPL) as an operator with 50% working interest, along with Pakistan Petroleum Limited and Asia Resources Oil Limited (AROL) having working interests of 40% and 10% respectively, has commenced gas production from its discovery of exploratory well Takri-1, located in Jamshoro district, Sindh,” read the notice.

The exploration well Takri-1 was spudded on November 11, 2024 and drilled down to total depth of 4,156 ft to test the hydrocarbon potential of late cretaceous/early Paleocene sand.

As per PPL, the well is currently producing approximately 5.3 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas with the flowing wellhead pressure (fwhp) of approximately 950 psig, at 32/64 inch choke size.

“Takri-1 gas is being processed at UEPL’s Aliabad Production Facility for onward supply to Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL).

“This commissioning has added gas supplies to the national gas distribution network and will enable the energy sector to reduce the gap between the supply and demand during the current energy crisis,” it added.

Last year in November, PPL registered a notable increase in hydrocarbon production from its wells located across the country on account of enhancement measures.

As per the company’s latest financial results, PPL saw its profit-after-tax (PAT) drop nearly 24% to clock in at Rs22.69 billion for the quarter-ended September 30, 2024.