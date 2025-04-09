US diplomat terms Pakistan’s minerals ‘core interest,’ lauds ‘investment climate’ in Army Chief meeting

A high-level US delegation, led by Eric Meyer, Senior Bureau Official for South and Central Asian Affairs, met with Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir at GHQ. The delegation emphasized that mineral development collaboration with Pakistan is a ‘core area of mutual interest’ and praised the country’s ‘steadily improving investment landscape,’ according to a statement from the military’s media wing.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of Pakistan’s Mineral Investment Forum, with the US delegation appreciating the initiative as a “first-of-its-kind Forum” and expressing confidence in Pakistan’s policy to develop its “vast untapped mineral wealth through mutually beneficial partnerships,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

‘US companies keen to tap Pakistan’s mineral sector’

Meyer highlighted the US administration’s priorities, stating that “collaboration in mineral development with Pakistan is a core area of mutual interest.”

The delegation also expressed optimism about Pakistan’s mineral investment potential and discussed avenues to strengthen bilateral relations.

The discussions also covered global and regional security dynamics, with both sides exchanging perspectives on Pakistan’s security imperatives.

According to the ISPR press release, “Both sides expressed confidence on the positive trajectory of bilateral relations” and agreed on the need to explore business-to-business (B2B) avenues alongside existing government-to-government (G2G) and people-to-people (P2P) cooperation to further strengthen ties.

Earlier, the delegation met with the Prime Minister, expressing American companies’ interest in investing in Pakistan’s mineral sector.

During the meeting, Meyer congratulated Pakistan on successfully hosting the Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum.

“He acknowledged the potential of Pakistan’s mineral sector and conveyed the interest of US companies to invest in the sector. He also expressed US desire to work with Pakistan on issues of shared interest,” read the statement.

He said the US looked forward to enhancing bilateral ties with Pakistan.

Addressing the opening of the two-day Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum on Tuesday, the PM invited local and foreign investors to invest in the infinite natural resources of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that if Pakistan managed to harvest its “trillions of dollars” worth of mineral reserves, it could allow the country to say farewell to global financial institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF).