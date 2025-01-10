AIRLINK 189.90 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-3.43%)
BOP 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
FCCL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.45%)
FFL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.68%)
FLYNG 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.03%)
HUBC 126.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
MLCF 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
OGDC 213.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0%)
PACE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.43 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.63%)
PIBTL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
POWER 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.04%)
PPL 184.83 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.69%)
PRL 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.84%)
PTC 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
SEARL 95.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.2%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.54%)
SYM 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.98%)
TELE 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPLP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.54%)
TRG 64.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WAVESAPP 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
BR100 11,702 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.18%)
BR30 35,326 Decreased By -33.8 (-0.1%)
KSE100 112,890 Increased By 251.8 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,508 Increased By 50 (0.14%)
Jan 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan’s remittance inflow at $3.1bn in December 2024, up 6% month-on-month

  • Amount 29.3% higher when compared with $2.38 billion in December 2023
BR Web Desk Published January 10, 2025 Updated January 10, 2025 10:34am

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) released data on Friday showing that the inflow of overseas workers’ remittances into Pakistan stood at $3.08 billion in December 2024, 6% higher than the $2.92 billion in November 2024.

Remittances increased by 29.3% year over year, to $2.38 billion, compared to the same month last year.

Remittances increased 33% year over year to $17.8 billion in 1HFY25, compared to $13.4 billion in 1HFY24.

Home remittances play a significant role in supporting the country’s external account, stimulating Pakistan’s economic activity as well as supplementing the disposable incomes of remittance-dependent households.

Last month, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said the inflows of workers’ remittances are expected to hit an all-time high of $35 billion in the current fiscal year 2024-25, compared to $30.25 billion registered in FY24.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad also projected remittance flows to “comfortably achieve” the $35 billion level in the current fiscal year.

Breakdown of remittances

Overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia remitted the largest amount in December 2024 as they sent $770.6 million during the month. The amount was up 6% on a monthly basis, but 33% higher than the $577.6 million sent by the expatriates in the same month of the previous year.

Inflows from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) marginally increased by 2% on a monthly basis, from $619.4 million in November to $631.5 million in December. On a yearly basis, remittances jumped nearly 51%, as compared to $419.2 million reported in the same month last year.

Remittances from the United Kingdom amounted to $456.9 million during the month, up by 11% compared to $409.9 million in November 2024. YoY inflows from UK improved by 24%.

Meanwhile, remittances from the European Union increased by 11% MoM as they amounted to $360.3 million in December 2024, as compared to $323.5 million in November.

Overseas Pakistanis in the US sent $284.3 million in December 2024, a MoM decrease of 1%.

Pakistan Economy Saudi Arabia Remittances ministry of finance SBP Muhammad Aurangzeb SBP reserves remittance inflows Jameel ahmad Pakistan Remittances Initiative

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s remittance inflow at $3.1bn in December 2024, up 6% month-on-month

Indonesian President’s visit: Ministries asked to finalise trade proposals

Govt wants to complete PIA privatisation this year

FY26 budget: Tax, non-tax revenue: 4 base categories identified

20pc criteria violated: Q1 current expenditures stand at Rs3.54trn

Large majority of committed power projects not affordable, says minister

Revised IPP contracts: Govt says consumers to get Rs1.1trn benefit

Telenor acquisition: Delay in CCP’s decision may impact 5G launch

PIA sees Rs107m revenue on direct flight to Paris

‘Fake’ imports of solar panel: PCA unearths Rs106bn money laundering

Read more stories