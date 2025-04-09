Trump tariffs: Pakistan to send high-level delegation to US

The government has decided to send a high-level delegation to the United States (US) to promote trade relations and hold talks on reciprocal tariffs recently imposed by US President Donald Trump’s administration.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tasked the delegation, which would also include prominent business figures and exporters, to work out a mutually beneficial course of action for the future, read a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Wednesday.

The development came during a review meeting held under the chairmanship of PM Shehbaz Sharif regarding the new tariffs imposed by the US in Islamabad.

“US-Pakistan trade relations span decades,” said PM Shehbaz, adding that the government is keen to further strengthen its trade partnership with the US.

Last week, Trump ignited a potentially ruinous trade war as he announced new tariffs on imports from around the world and harsh additional levies on key trading partners including 29% on Pakistan.

The US imposed significantly higher reciprocal tariffs on imports from many competitor countries compared to Pakistan: 34% on China, 37% on Bangladesh, 46% on Vietnam, and 49% on Cambodia.

During the meeting, the prime minister was presented with the report by the Steering Committee and Working Group on the new tariffs imposed by the US and the proposed future course of action.

The meeting was presented with various alternative courses of action.

The meeting was informed that the Pakistani Embassy in the US is in constant contact with the US government.

PM Shehbaz directed authorities to ensure the participation of prominent business figures and exporters while forming a delegation for negotiations with the US in this regard, the PMO said.