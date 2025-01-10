AIRLINK 191.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-2.87%)
Pakistan

ECP registers ‘Awaam Pakistan’ party launched by Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail

BR Web Desk Published January 10, 2025 Updated January 10, 2025 04:59pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has registered ‘Awaam Pakistan’ (AP) party that was launched by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail.

Both leaders were previously associated with the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) that is currently in the ruling government in a coalition with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and others.

In a notification available with Business Recorder, the ECP confirmed the registration of the party with Abbasi as its convener and Miftah Ismail as its Secretary-General.

‘Not an experiment’: At 59, Miftah Ismail is hoping for a sweet transition with political party launch

The ECP also recognised the intra-party elections of the newly-founded party.

The election watchdog mentioned that the Awam Pakistan party had submitted the details of the intra-party elections on June 26.

With the induction of AP, the number of political parties registered in the ECP has reached 168.

It should be noted that former PML-N leaders Miftah Ismail and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had formally launched the party in June 2024.

Addressing the launch ceremony at the time, Ismail had said his party’s vision was to provide Pakistanis with equal economic opportunities.

“Awaam Pakistan will not follow the hereditary politics or the concept of a messiah,” the former finance minister had said.

Divulging the party’s manifesto, Ismail said it aimed to change the governance system with the masses as core sources of decision-making.

