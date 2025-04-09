Danish mining firm to train 100 Pakistani engineers

Danish firm FLSmidth will train 100 Pakistani engineers in the fields of minerals and mining to support Pakistan’s vision for responsible and sustainable mining practices, the Ministry of Petroleum said on Wednesday.

This was announced during a meeting of the FLSmidth delegation with Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik in Islamabad on the sidelines of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 (PMIF25).

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Pervaiz Malik welcomed the launch of the training programme and lauded FLSmidth’s commitment to sustainable development and skills transfer. He said the government was committed to embrace advanced technologies that align with its goal of responsible resource extraction.

“The prime minister is focused on the development of Balochistan, and we believe that upskilling local engineers is key to achieving inclusive growth and employment generation,” the minister noted.

The FLSmidth delegation congratulated Malik on the successful organization of the PMIF25 and reiterated the company’s interest in supporting the country’s ambitions for sustainable economic development.

“Successful mining is not only about access to resources—it requires skilled human capital and cutting-edge technology,” the delegation said in a statement. “Our partnership will support Pakistan’s mineral sector on both fronts.”

The training programme will focus on best practices in sustainable mining, safety standards, and technological innovation—key components needed to modernise Pakistan’s mining landscape, it added.