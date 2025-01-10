AIRLINK 188.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.15 (-4.14%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
FCCL 34.03 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.06%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 24.16 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.62%)
HUBC 126.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.26%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.04%)
MLCF 43.19 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.3%)
OGDC 213.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.14%)
PAEL 42.19 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (3.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.86%)
PIBTL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.69%)
POWER 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.04%)
PPL 184.90 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.72%)
PRL 38.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
PTC 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.75%)
SEARL 94.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.38%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.76%)
SYM 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.76%)
TELE 8.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.38%)
TRG 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.71%)
WAVESAPP 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
BR100 11,721 Decreased By -1.9 (-0.02%)
BR30 35,442 Increased By 83 (0.23%)
KSE100 113,073 Increased By 434.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,576 Increased By 117.9 (0.33%)
Jan 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Monetary Policy Committee: SBP issues advance calendar for meetings in January-July 2025

BR Web Desk Published January 10, 2025 Updated January 10, 2025 01:34pm

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday issued the advance calendar of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings for the period between January and June 2025.

According to the schedule, the central bank is due to hold four meetings during the six months.

The first MPC meeting will be held on January 27 (Monday), 2025 while the second will be held on March 10 (Monday), 2025.

The third meeting is scheduled to be held on May 05 (Monday), 2025 while the fourth is scheduled to take place on June 16 (Monday), 2025.

In its last MPC held on December 16, the central bank reduced the key policy by 200 basis points to take it down to 13% on Monday. This was the fifth successive cut since June 2024 when the rate stood at 22%.

Market experts anticipate a further decline in policy rate amid a decline in the CPI-based inflation rate, which clocked in at 4.1% in December.

“Given the current economic conditions, we anticipate a 100bps rate cut in the upcoming monetary policy meeting of Jan’25. This would bring the policy rate down to 12%,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in a report.

What does the MPC do?

The MPC is responsible and fully empowered to decide the monetary policy stance.

Section 9E of the SBP Act 1956 lays out the powers and functions of the Monetary Policy Committee that have been mainly identified to formulate monetary policy, including, as appropriate, decisions relating to intermediate monetary objectives, key interest rates and the supply of reserves in Pakistan and may make regulations for their implementation.

Moreover, the MPC also approves and issues the monetary policy statement and other monetary policy measures. It also performs any other functions conferred on it by law and carries out any ancillary activities incidental to the exercise of its functions under this Act.

SBP MPC policy rate Key policy rate Monetary Policy Committe SBP advance calender MPC advance calendar sbp calendar

Comments

200 characters

Monetary Policy Committee: SBP issues advance calendar for meetings in January-July 2025

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

SBP governor seems very optimistic about economy

Indonesian President’s visit: Ministries asked to finalise trade proposals

Los Angeles wildfires devour thousands of homes, death toll rises to 10

PIA resumes Islamabad-Paris flight operations following EASA decision

Govt wants to complete PIA privatisation this year

PPL begins gas production at Jamshoro exploratory well

Oil set for third straight weekly gain on winter fuel demand

FY26 budget: Tax, non-tax revenue: 4 base categories identified

Read more stories