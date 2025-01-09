Mikaela Shiffrin continues recovery with return to slopes

PARIS: American ski super star Mikaela Shiffrin posted a video on social media showing her skiing again, a month and a half after puncturing her abdomen in a fall, but gave no date for a competitive return

The video, posted on Instagram on Wednesday evening, starts with the two-time Olympic champion happily asking “what are we doing today” and then shows her exercising and taking out her skiing gear.

The video then shows her, incognito in black ski pants and a bulky purple jacket, easing down a slope among amateurs and stringing together a few turns without too much intensity.

“It was a successful on snow test,” said the 29-year-old afterwards. “We did three runs. Nothing crazy but that was so fun.”

Shiffrin, who is one victory away from completing her World Cup century, fell competing in a giant slalom at Killington, Vermont, on November 30.

She hit a gate and tumbled through another before sliding into the catch fencing and was taken from the hill on a sled and subsequently to hospital.

The following day, the US Ski Federation announced that she had suffered a “severe muscle injury” and a “deep” stomach wound. “I’ve been impaled,” Shiffrin explained on December 30, on social media.