AIRLINK 191.54 Decreased By ▼ -21.28 (-10%)
BOP 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.43%)
FCCL 33.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.34%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.9%)
FLYNG 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.89%)
HUBC 126.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.94%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
KEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.44%)
KOSM 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-8.37%)
MLCF 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.51%)
OGDC 213.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.03%)
PACE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.35%)
PAEL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.11%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.4%)
POWER 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
PPL 182.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.08%)
PRL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.86%)
PTC 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.36%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.51 (-4.6%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SSGC 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-4.51%)
SYM 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.23%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.78%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.82%)
TRG 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.8%)
WAVESAPP 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.37%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
YOUW 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
BR100 11,697 Decreased By -168.8 (-1.42%)
BR30 35,252 Decreased By -445.3 (-1.25%)
KSE100 112,638 Decreased By -1510.2 (-1.32%)
KSE30 35,458 Decreased By -494 (-1.37%)
Jan 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mikaela Shiffrin continues recovery with return to slopes

AFP Published 09 Jan, 2025 04:00pm

PARIS: American ski super star Mikaela Shiffrin posted a video on social media showing her skiing again, a month and a half after puncturing her abdomen in a fall, but gave no date for a competitive return

The video, posted on Instagram on Wednesday evening, starts with the two-time Olympic champion happily asking “what are we doing today” and then shows her exercising and taking out her skiing gear.

The video then shows her, incognito in black ski pants and a bulky purple jacket, easing down a slope among amateurs and stringing together a few turns without too much intensity.

Mikaela Shiffrin confirms she’ll miss Beaver Creek World Cup races

“It was a successful on snow test,” said the 29-year-old afterwards. “We did three runs. Nothing crazy but that was so fun.”

Shiffrin, who is one victory away from completing her World Cup century, fell competing in a giant slalom at Killington, Vermont, on November 30.

She hit a gate and tumbled through another before sliding into the catch fencing and was taken from the hill on a sled and subsequently to hospital.

The following day, the US Ski Federation announced that she had suffered a “severe muscle injury” and a “deep” stomach wound. “I’ve been impaled,” Shiffrin explained on December 30, on social media.

Mikaela Shiffrin ski super star

Comments

200 characters

Mikaela Shiffrin continues recovery with return to slopes

Selling continues, KSE-100 closes over 1,500 points down

Corporate sector contributes Rs3,061bn as income tax

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Tokyo urges govt to lift import curbs on auto makers

OGDCL reappoints Ahmed Hayat Lak as MD & CEO

Bangladesh garment industry rebounds, but workers say little change

Integration of economy: PM speaks of criticality of e-governance

FBR tax collection: Contribution of LTO Karachi highest

Setting up of WG proposed: Power sector entities owe over Rs54bn: NTDC

MoC begins work on new trade framework, tariff policy

Read more stories