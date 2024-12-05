Mikaela Shiffrin confirms she’ll miss Beaver Creek World Cup races

LOS ANGELES: US ski star Mikaela Shiffrin said Wednesday that she’s “starting to feel a little bit more human” after suffering a puncture wound in a giant slalom crash but confirmed she won’t race at Beaver Creek, Colorado, this month.

“This is another fairly ambiguous injury and really hard to put a timeline of when I’ll be either back on snow or back to racing,” Shiffrin said in a video posted on social media.

“But I do know that I will not be starting in Beaver Creek.”

Shiffrin had already said after Saturday’s crash she didn’t expect to be ready for the Colorado races, a downhill on December 14 and a super-G on December 15.

On Wednesday, she said that whatever object caused the puncture in her abdomen also left “tore a cavern” in her oblique muscles. She said she had also undergone further testing to check for possible damage to her colon.

“There were some air bubbles where the puncture came pretty close to the colon,” she said. “Last night’s check confirmed that my colon is, indeed, intact.”

Shiffrin was closing in on a once unimaginable 100th World Cup victory when she crashed in the second leg of the giant slalom at Killington, Vermont, on Saturday.

She hit one gate and tumbled through another before sliding into the catch fencing and was taken from the hill on a sled. She won’t miss any races this weekend because the two women’s giant slaloms scheduled for Tremblant, Canada, were cancelled because of lack of snow.

However, Shiffrin said she would be sorry not to resume her bid for a 100th World Cup win on the circuit’s next US stop.

“This is a really big bummer, not to be able to race Birds of Prey,” Shiffrin said. “But on the other hand I was really lucky and I’m really looking forward to cheering my teammates on racing Beaver Creek.”

In 2023, Shiffrin broke Ingemar Stenmark’s record of 86 World Cup wins, a mark once considered unassailable.

Compatriot Lindsey Vonn has the second-most alpine World Cup wins by a woman with 82.