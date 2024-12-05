AGL 39.15 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.79%)
AIRLINK 176.50 Increased By ▲ 7.85 (4.65%)
BOP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.68%)
CNERGY 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
DFML 42.32 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.13%)
DGKC 95.70 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (2.64%)
FCCL 39.01 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.87%)
FFBL 81.20 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (3.15%)
FFL 13.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.86%)
HUBC 121.61 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (6.58%)
HUMNL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.47%)
KEL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
KOSM 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
MLCF 47.80 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (5.08%)
NBP 75.65 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.97%)
OGDC 194.75 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (0.94%)
PAEL 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.25%)
PPL 168.99 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.96%)
PRL 33.37 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (7.61%)
PTC 22.41 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.49%)
SEARL 102.00 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.16%)
TELE 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
TOMCL 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TPLP 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
TREET 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.74%)
TRG 58.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.95%)
UNITY 34.40 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (7.57%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 11,510 Increased By 220.7 (1.96%)
BR30 34,997 Increased By 856.6 (2.51%)
KSE100 106,976 Increased By 1871.6 (1.78%)
KSE30 33,191 Increased By 636.9 (1.96%)
Dec 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mikaela Shiffrin confirms she’ll miss Beaver Creek World Cup races

AFP Published 05 Dec, 2024 01:17pm

LOS ANGELES: US ski star Mikaela Shiffrin said Wednesday that she’s “starting to feel a little bit more human” after suffering a puncture wound in a giant slalom crash but confirmed she won’t race at Beaver Creek, Colorado, this month.

“This is another fairly ambiguous injury and really hard to put a timeline of when I’ll be either back on snow or back to racing,” Shiffrin said in a video posted on social media.

“But I do know that I will not be starting in Beaver Creek.”

Shiffrin had already said after Saturday’s crash she didn’t expect to be ready for the Colorado races, a downhill on December 14 and a super-G on December 15.

On Wednesday, she said that whatever object caused the puncture in her abdomen also left “tore a cavern” in her oblique muscles. She said she had also undergone further testing to check for possible damage to her colon.

“There were some air bubbles where the puncture came pretty close to the colon,” she said. “Last night’s check confirmed that my colon is, indeed, intact.”

Shiffrin was closing in on a once unimaginable 100th World Cup victory when she crashed in the second leg of the giant slalom at Killington, Vermont, on Saturday.

Mikaela Shiffrin eyes 100 World Cup wins as legend Hirscher returns

She hit one gate and tumbled through another before sliding into the catch fencing and was taken from the hill on a sled. She won’t miss any races this weekend because the two women’s giant slaloms scheduled for Tremblant, Canada, were cancelled because of lack of snow.

However, Shiffrin said she would be sorry not to resume her bid for a 100th World Cup win on the circuit’s next US stop.

“This is a really big bummer, not to be able to race Birds of Prey,” Shiffrin said. “But on the other hand I was really lucky and I’m really looking forward to cheering my teammates on racing Beaver Creek.”

In 2023, Shiffrin broke Ingemar Stenmark’s record of 86 World Cup wins, a mark once considered unassailable.

Compatriot Lindsey Vonn has the second-most alpine World Cup wins by a woman with 82.

Mikaela Shiffrin

Comments

200 characters

Mikaela Shiffrin confirms she’ll miss Beaver Creek World Cup races

17 IPPs of 1994, 2002 policies: Deal reached on hybrid ‘take and pay’ model

KSE-100 crosses 106,000 as buying spree drives record rally

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Lahore, other parts of Punjab

Oil slightly firmer ahead of OPEC+ supply decision

Fire incident at PIBT disrupts operations

Hub Power Holdings partners with Mega Conglomerate to strengthen BYD alliance

Conversion of JPP to Thar coal: Experts’ panel formed to firm up recommendations

ABC teams brief Aurangzeb about issues facing businessmen

Oct govt debt stock drops Rs456bn to Rs69.114trn MoM

Read more stories