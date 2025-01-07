Opposition in Sindh PA raises the alarm about worsening education crisis

KARACHI: The opposition raised alarms in the Sindh Assembly on Monday over the worsening education crisis, warning of dire consequences for students’ future.

Expressing deep concerns over the unchecked issues rapidly affecting the education system, opposition leader, Ali Khurshidi of the MQM warned that an impending failure threatens to jeopardize students’ futures.

Speaking on a point of order, he demanded of the government to present its stance in the assembly on how it plans to address these problems. He said the students’ widespread protests manifest the deep rooted educational crisis.

He also highlighted a tragic incident in the city’s Shah Faisal Colony, where a child lost his life due to an open manhole.

Emphasizing the urgency of the matter, he called for financial compensation for families who suffer such losses and a comprehensive solution to prevent similar fatalities.

Responding to these concerns, Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar reassured the house that his party’s government is committed to addressing all issues across the province

“Our intentions have never been flawed,” he asserted and also extended an olive branch to the opposition, suggesting collaboration on drafting terms of references (TORs) to tackle the highlighted issues. He also affirmed that the future of children is a shared priority.

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani also assured the house of his government’s commitment to preventing fatalities caused by uncovered manholes. “I will ensure a thorough investigation into why a manhole on a major line was left uncovered,” he said.

He revealed that over 400,000 manhole covers have been installed across Karachi, saying the UCs have been instructed to ensure covering all of them with lids. Ghani also called on the public to take responsibility by reporting incidents about the uncovered manholes.

Earlier, the house unanimously voted on a resolution paying rich tributes to the founding chairman of the PPP, late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, on the occasion of his birth anniversary. The resolution lauded Bhutto’s invaluable services to the nation and democracy.

Presenting the resolution, PPP’s senior legislator, Nisar Ahmad Khuhro hailed Bhutto as a leader of unparalleled greatness. “No leader like Shaheed Bhutto has ever been born in Pakistan. Establishing the PPP was a monumental achievement,” he said.

He highlighted Bhutto’s greatest accomplishment as providing Pakistan with a unanimous Constitution. “Had Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto been alive today, Pakistan would have reached new heights of development,” he added, stressing the importance of implementing the Constitution that Bhutto gave to the nation.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon also paid homage to Bhutto, calling him the architect of Pakistan’s nuclear programme. “Bhutto sacrificed his life for this country and today, even his political adversaries cite him as an example in their speeches,” Memon added.

The PPP has always worked for a brighter future for Pakistan. He further credited Bhutto for the Shimla Agreement, which led to the release of 90,000 Pakistani prisoners of war.

PPP member, Jameel Soomro praised Bhutto for giving Pakistan its first Constitution and uniting the Muslim world. “Shaheed Bhutto was not just a national leader but also a visionary, a thinker, and a leader of the Islamic world,” he added said.

PTI-backed lawmaker, Shabbir Qureshi also joined in, calling Bhutto one of the greatest leaders in history. He highlighted Bhutto’s significant contribution to the Constitution by introducing the amendment declaring that those who do not believe in the finality of Prophethood cannot be considered Muslims.

Former Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Qaim Ali Shah described Bhutto as a once-in-a-century leader. “Although Bhutto is not physically among us, his ideology and philosophy will continue to guide us for generations,” Shah said.

The assembly put off its business agenda of the day as Speaker, Syed Awais Qadir Shah allowed a resolution to mark late Bhutto’s birth anniversary with reverence. The adjourned agenda will now be introduced during the Friday’s sitting. The assembly will meet with a fresh proceedings on Tuesday at 3 pm.

