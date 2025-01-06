AIRLINK 217.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Thailand tourism bounces back, with 35 million visitors in 2024

AFP Published 06 Jan, 2025 05:32pm
Tourists ride a longtail boat past Wat Arun temple along the Chao Praya river in Bangkok on December 19, 2024. File Photo: AFP
BANGKOK: Thailand welcomed more than 35 million international tourists in 2024, surpassing the government’s target, as the country strives to revive its sluggish economy, officials said Monday.

The nation’s vital tourism sector accounts for almost 20 percent of its GDP but has struggled in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and changing traveller habits.

More than 35 million visitors visited the kingdom in 2024, around four million shy of its pre-pandemic high in 2019, according to the Ministry of Sports and Tourism.

China has reclaimed its position as the top source of visitors in Thailand – after seeing a decline post-pandemic – with more than six million visitors last year, followed by Malaysia and India.

CNN names scenic G-B among best places to visit in 2025

The kingdom – known for its pristine beaches and iconic temples – generated more than 1.6 trillion baht ($46 billion) from tourist spending in 2024, according to tourism minister Sorawong Thienthong.

The Thai government under former prime minister Srettha Thavisin introduced a number of measures to attract foreign visitors, including a free visa programme for Chinese and Indian tourists.

After exceeding its target of 35 million tourists in 2024, the government has set a target of 39 million visitors in 2025.

The World Bank has estimated that the country will exceed its pre-pandemic level in 2025, but tourists are spending less than they did before.

