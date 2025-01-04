JI to hold ‘Gaza Solidarity March’, ‘Mera Brand Pakistan Expo’

KARACHI: As part of its ongoing solidarity campaign for Gaza, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Karachi chapter announced on Friday two major events aimed at raising awareness and support for the people of Palestine.

A large solidarity march will be held at Sea View on Sunday, January 12, while the annual ‘Mera Brand Pakistan Expo,’ an initiative to promote local brands and boycott Israeli products, will take place on January 18-19 at the Expo Centre.

Speaking at a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, JI’s Karachi Chie, Monem Zafar unveiled details of the upcoming events. He called on the government of Pakistan to assume a leadership role in political, diplomatic and practical efforts to support Palestine, particularly Gaza, against Israeli oppression.

He criticized the United Nations (UN), accusing it of failing to uphold democracy and justice by allowing a single country to veto the collective voice of over 100 nations on issues like Israeli human rights violations. He described the UN’s role in addressing the Gaza crisis as ineffective, further emphasizing the increased responsibility of the Muslim world to act.

“Palestine is an issue of faith for the entire Muslim Ummah,” he said, urging the citizens to join the January 12 march with their families as a gesture of solidarity with the people of Gaza.

Highlighting the role of the Pakistan Business Forum (PBF), Zafar mentioned its continued efforts to promote local brands while boycotting products that support Israel. He announced that this year’s ‘Mera Brand Pakistan Expo’ would see a 30 percent increase in capacity compared to last year’s event.

The expo, scheduled for January 18-19, will be inaugurated by JI Pakistan’s central leader, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman. Proceeds from the expo will be donated to support the affected people of Gaza.

Turning to local issues, the JI leader criticized the city’s mayor, Murtaza Wahab for what he termed a “disastrous” year for the Karachi in 2024, while the mayor has labelled 2025 as the “year of development,” he said.

Karachi citizens are struggling with numerous crises, including deteriorating infrastructure, poor sewerage systems, and crumbling roads.

He also accused the water tankers and K-Electric of exploiting the city. The law and order situation, he noted, worsened significantly with over 70,000 crimes reported in 2024.

According to Zafar, 109 people lost their lives resisting muggings and over 800 deaths were recorded in road accidents. He criticized the law enforcement officials for focusing on marginal decreases in crime statistics instead of addressing the root causes of these issues.

The upcoming march and expo, Zafar emphasized, are not just about solidarity with Palestine but also about empowering the citizens to advocate for justice and accountability at all levels.

