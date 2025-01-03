Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PBC urges govt to avoid past mistakes, identifies five risks to Pakistan’s economy

Submarine cable fault near Qatar may affect Pakistan internet users: PTA

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $143mn, now stand at $11.71bn

Four new submarine cables being introduced to boost internet speed, NA panel told

Efforts underway to make nuclear Pakistan an economic power: Dar

FO expresses concern over Indian extraterritorial killings in Pakistan

Second round of talks: PTI seeks time to consult Imran Khan on ‘list of demands’

May 9 riots: 19 convicts granted pardon, says ISPR

