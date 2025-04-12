AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
Pakistan

‘State guest’ honors await diaspora at first overseas Pakistanis convention

BR Web Desk Published April 12, 2025 Updated April 12, 2025 08:37pm

The inaugural Overseas Pakistanis Convention will begin in Islamabad on Sunday, with the government formally recognizing expatriates’ pivotal role in Pakistan’s economy, Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain announced.

The government has accorded “state guest status” to overseas Pakistanis attending the event, with special arrangements at airports to welcome them.

The convention will serve as a unified platform for expatriates, government officials, and national institutions to engage directly.

To streamline services, dedicated help desks from various government departments will provide one-window assistance, underscoring the government’s commitment to swiftly addressing the diaspora’s concerns.

In a video message, Chaudhry Salik Hussain reaffirmed the government’s resolve to prioritize expatriate welfare.

“This first-of-its-kind convention reflects our dedication to listening to and acting on the needs of overseas Pakistanis,” he said, inviting their feedback to shape future policies.

He praised the diaspora for “uplifting Pakistan’s global image through hard work and dedication.”

