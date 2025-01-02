AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
Pakistan

FO expresses concern over Indian extraterritorial killings in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 02 Jan, 2025 06:59pm

Foreign Office on Thursday expressed concerns over Indian extraterritorial and extrajudicial killings inside Pakistan, amid reports that New Delhi ordered the killing of individuals in Pakistan it deems a threat to its national interests.

The Washington Post reported recently that India’s intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) has been conducting assassinations in Pakistan since 2021.

Assassination plot: US says India has removed alleged agent

The Guardian made similar claims months ago, stating that the Indian government ordered the killing of 20 individuals in Pakistan as part of a broader strategy to “eliminate terrorists living abroad.”

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that India’s killing campaign is not limited to Pakistan.

India’s network of extra-territorial killings and abductions has now gone global and other countries are also concerned about India’s extra-territorial activities, the foreign office said.

Assassination plot: US says India has removed alleged agent

The spokesperson said Pakistan desires friendly relations with all its neighbors including Afghanistan.

She said Pakistan has a robust mechanism of dialogue with Afghanistan and it would like to continue dialogue with the neighboring country on all aspects of bilateral relations including the issues related to security and border management.

She said Pakistan can fully defend its national security and sovereignty against any internal or external threat.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said Gwadar port, developed with China’s support, is for Pakistan’s development.

She categorically stated Pakistan has no designs whatsoever to offer military bases to any foreign government or entity.

Comments

Az_Iz Jan 02, 2025 07:21pm
Strike fear in the hearts. Time to act now inshallah.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

