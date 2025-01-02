AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
Pakistan

Second round of talks: PTI seeks time to consult Imran Khan on ‘list of demands’

The third round of negotiations is due next week
BR Web Desk Published January 2, 2025 Updated January 2, 2025 07:37pm

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sought more time from the government on Thursday to consult with the party founder Imran Khan on a final list of demands as the second round of talks concluded in Islamabad.

The third round of talks is set for next week in the National Assembly.

The two sides held the first round of negotiations on December 23, when the government asked PTI to submit its charter of demands in the next meeting.

Governor welcomes talks between govt and PTI

PTI’s demands were expected to include the release of “political prisoners” and the establishment of a judicial commission on May 9 and November 26 incidents.

However, instead of presenting the demands, the PTI committee requested the government to set a new date for talks for next week as they sought access to meet the party founder in jail to formulate a list.

Earlier, a notification issued by the National Assembly (NA) Secretariat on Monday said that NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq would chair an in-camera meeting between the federal government and PTI negotiating teams on Thursday, January 2.

In his opening remarks today, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq welcomed the participants of the negotiation committee.

“Today marks the second meeting of our negotiation committee. Some members were unable to attend the first session. However, the initial meeting was held in a very positive and pleasant environment,” he said.

Ayaz Sadiq emphasised that his role was that of a facilitator, and hoped that all parties involved in the negotiations would proceed positively.

“We are all Pakistanis, and resolving the challenges facing Pakistan is our collective responsibility. To address the country’s pressing issues, we must work together,” he added.

PTI team includes Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, PTI MNA Asad Qaiser, Sunni Ittehad Council chief Hamid Raza, Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen Chief Senator Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri and PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja.

Meanwhile, PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui, PPP MNAs Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Naveed Qamar, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah are representing the government.

Comments

Aam Aadmi Jan 02, 2025 07:09pm
As a Pakistanis, I am least interested in these 'puppet shows' with strings in invisible hands. Nothing good for the country or the common man is expected out of these talks.
