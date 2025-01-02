AGL 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
Pakistan

May 9 riots: 19 convicts granted pardon, says ISPR

  • They will be released after completion of procedural formalities
Published January 2, 2025 Updated January 2, 2025 12:52pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Thursday that 19 civilians who were convicted for their involvement in violent attacks on military installations during nationwide riots in May 2023 have been granted pardon.

“Sequel to the promulgation of punishments to 9th May Tragedy convicts, they have exercised their right to appeal and have asked for mercy / remission in their punishments,” military’s media wing said that in a statement issued today.

May 9 riots: Imran Khan’s nephew among 60 more sentenced by military courts

The ISPR said that a total of 67 convicts have given their mercy petitions, while 48 petitions have been processed to Courts of Appeal.

It further said that petitions of 19 convicts have been accepted “purely on humanitarian grounds, in accordance with law”.

“They all shall be released after completion of procedural formalities,” the ISPR said.

Meanwhile, the press release added that mercy petitions of remaining will be decided in due course of time, following the legal process and all those convicted retain the right of appeal and other legal remedies as per the law and the constitution.

“The remission of punishments is a testament to the strength of the due process and fairness, which ensures that justice is served while also taking into account the principles of compassion and mercy.

Earlier in April 2024, release of 20 convicts was also carried out on humanitarian grounds in accordance with the law.“

Those whose punishment has been remitted are:

  • Muhammad Ayaz s/o Sahibzada Khan
  • Sami Ullah s/o Meer dad Khan
  • Laeeq Ahmed s/o Manzoor Ahmed
  • Amjad Ali s/o Manzoor Ahmed
  • Yasir Nawaz s/o Ameer Nawaz Khan
  • Said Alam s/o Maaz Ullah Khan
  • Zahid Khan s/o Muhammad Nabi
  • Muhammad Suleman s/o Said Ghani Jan
  • Hamza Sharif s/o Muhammad Azam
  • Muhammad Salman s/o Zahid Nisar
  • Asher Butt s/o Muhammad Arshad Butt
  • Muhammad Waqas s/o Malik Muhammad Khalil
  • Sufayan Idrees s/o Idrees Ahmed
  • Muneeb Ahmed s/o Naveed Ahmed Butt
  • Muhammad Ahmed s/o Muhammad Nazir
  • Muhammad Nawaz s/o Abdul Samad
  • Muhammad Ali s/o Muhammad Boota
  • Muhammad Bilawal s/o Manzoor Hussain
  • Muhammad Ilyas s/o Muhammad Fazal Haleem

In December, the military had announced sentencing 85 civilians to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years for their involvement in nationwide riots in May 2023.

In a press release issued, the military’s media wing described the verdicts as “an important milestone in dispensation of justice”.

“It is also a stark reminder to all those who are exploited by the vested interests and fall prey to their political propaganda and intoxicating lies, to never take law in own hands ever in the future.”

“State of Pakistan will continue to vigoursly pursue dispensation of justice to ensure establishment of inviolable writ of the State, so as to uproot this evil of violence driven disruptive and destructive politics based on hate, divisiveness and baseless propaganda,” ISPR said.

