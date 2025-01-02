AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 222.89 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.21%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
DCL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.18%)
DFML 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
DGKC 106.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.99 (-3.6%)
FCCL 37.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.6%)
FFL 19.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.19%)
HASCOL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.42%)
HUBC 132.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-5.52%)
KEL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
MLCF 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-4.27%)
NBP 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
OGDC 223.26 Decreased By ▼ -5.35 (-2.34%)
PAEL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PIBTL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
PPL 198.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.41%)
PRL 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
SEARL 110.08 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (2.86%)
TELE 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.57%)
TOMCL 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
TRG 68.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.85%)
UNITY 34.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.7%)
BR100 12,363 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.27%)
BR30 38,218 Decreased By -629.2 (-1.62%)
KSE100 117,120 Increased By 111.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 36,937 Increased By 72.2 (0.2%)
Jan 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Submarine cable fault near Qatar may affect Pakistan internet users: PTA

BR Web Desk Published January 2, 2025

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said on Thursday a submarine cable fault near Qatar might impact internet and broadband user experience across Pakistan.

“This is to inform the general public that a fault has been reported in the submarine cable AAE-1 near Qatar (one of the seven international undersea cables connecting Pakistan for international internet traffic),” the PTA said in a statement.

“This may impact internet and broadband user experience across Pakistan.”

PTA said the concerned teams were working to fix the fault.

“PTA is monitoring the situation and will keep updating telecom users accordingly,” the statement read.

The development comes hours after the PTA Chairman Major General (retd) Hafeez Ur Rehman told the National Assembly’s (NA) Standing Committee on Information Technology & Telecommunication that four new submarine cables were being introduced to enhance the country’s internet performance.

Pakistan remains engulfed in internet disruptions, while X (formerly Twitter) remains blocked in the country.

Last month, PTA in a statement said it had made “significant strides” in enhancing international connectivity through the facilitation of Transworld Associate (TWA), the landing partner of 2Africa submarine cable for Pakistan.

The initiative “will improve Pakistan’s international telecommunications infrastructure and enhance connectivity”, it said then.

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja said last month that national security was the top priority of the government as lawmakers raised concerns over the persistent internet disruptions.

Speaking on the floor of the Parliament, the minister acknowledged some challenges to internet users’ experience because of the internet congestion and limited spectrum availability.

She said social media platform X was closed due to security concerns on the advice of the Interior Ministry.

Shaza further said the government was trying hard to localise the matter pertaining to the security concerns to avoid mass level shutting down of internet and mobile services.

PTA internet disruptions submarine cables Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) fault in submarine cables

Comments

200 characters
Yasir Khan Jan 02, 2025 11:48pm
when it will be fixed the issue?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Submarine cable fault near Qatar may affect Pakistan internet users: PTA

Turkish group bids below minimum fee for Islamabad Airport operations

May 9 riots: 19 convicts granted pardon, says ISPR

Second round of talks: PTI seeks time to consult Imran Khan on ‘list of demands’

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $143mn, now stand at $11.71bn

Volatility seen at PSX, KSE-100 closes nearly flat

First session of 2025: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Veon Group invests $15mn in Mobilink Bank to fuel growth, tech advancement

Efforts underway to make nuclear Pakistan an economic power: Dar

FO expresses concern over Indian extraterritorial killings in Pakistan

Read more stories