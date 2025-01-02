AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
Markets

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $143mn, now stand at $11.71bn

BR Web Desk Published 02 Jan, 2025 08:17pm

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $143 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.71 billion as of December 27, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $16.41 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $4.70 billion.

The central bank said the decline in the forex reserves was driven by external debt repayments.

“During the week ended on 27-Dec-2024, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 143 million to US$ 11,710.5 million due to external debt repayments,” it said.

Last week, SBP foreign exchange reserves decreased by $228 million.

