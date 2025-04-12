5.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Rawalpindi

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Rawalpindi on Saturday, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) said in a statement today.

The NSMC said the earthquake’s epicentre was located in the Northwest of Rawalpindi and its depth was 12 kilometres.

The quake had a longitude of 72.66 East and a latitude of 33.90 North.

There have been no reports of loss of life or damage to property.