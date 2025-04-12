Pakistan, US vow to strengthen, diversify bilateral ties

Pakistan and the United States have agreed to further strengthen and expand bilateral relations in areas of mutual interest, according to Radio Pakistan.

The commitment was made during a meeting between Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch and a visiting US Congressional delegation in Islamabad on Saturday.

The delegation included Congressmen Jack Bergman, Tom Suozzi, and Jonathan Jackson.

US diplomat terms Pakistan’s minerals ‘core interest,’ lauds ‘investment climate’ in Army Chief meeting

Earlier, a high-level US delegation, led by Eric Meyer, Senior Bureau Official for South and Central Asian Affairs, met with Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir at GHQ.

The delegation emphasized that mineral development collaboration with Pakistan is a ‘core area of mutual interest’ and praised the country’s ‘steadily improving investment landscape,’ according to a statement from the military’s media wing.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of Pakistan’s Mineral Investment Forum, with the US delegation appreciating the initiative as a “first-of-its-kind Forum” and expressing confidence in Pakistan’s policy to develop its “vast untapped mineral wealth through mutually beneficial partnerships,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Meyer highlighted the US administration’s priorities, stating that “collaboration in mineral development with Pakistan is a core area of mutual interest.”

The delegation also expressed optimism about Pakistan’s mineral investment potential and discussed avenues to strengthen bilateral relations.

The discussions also covered global and regional security dynamics, with both sides exchanging perspectives on Pakistan’s security imperatives.