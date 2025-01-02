AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
Business & Finance

Indonesia central bank says intervenes as rupiah falls

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2025 01:36pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s central bank has intervened in the foreign exchange market to maintain a balance of supply and demand for the rupiah as domestic supply has not returned to normal due to New Year holidays, an official told Reuters on Thursday.

Indonesia central bank says ready to stabilise rupiah if needed

Bank Indonesia’s head of monetary department, Edi Susianto, said the rupiah, which fell as much as 1% against the dollar on Thursday, was under pressure due to global factors such as sentiment related to US policy under President-elect Donald Trump and the divergence of economic growth trajectories in the US, Europe and China.

