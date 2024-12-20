Prerequisites for better border security

Pakistan faces a multifaceted challenge in addressing the pervasive issue of security of its borders, including but not restricted to smuggling having significant repercussions for the country’s economic stability and governance. Unchecked movement of terrorists, illicit goods, including narcotics, weapons, and untaxed commodities, drain national revenue and undermine state authority.

Weak border control systems exacerbate problems related to security and legitimate trade, compounded by systemic corruption and undue influence from those who often shield or facilitate smuggling networks. These dynamics create an environment of impunity, allowing illicit trade to thrive and erode public trust in governance.

Recognising the urgency of this challenge, Pakistan has taken a significant step by announcing its plan to establish a National Targeting Centre (NTC), an initiative that derives inspiration from the successful models implemented under the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime’s (UNODC) framework.

NTC aims to leverage advanced technologies and intelligence-driven strategies to identify and mitigate risks related to passenger and cargo movements. Such systems are critical as traditional border enforcement methods struggle to keep pace with the growing volume and sophistication of cross-border activities.

Globally, UNODC’s Passenger and Cargo Border Team (PCBT) has been at the forefront of enhancing border management. Through programmes like the Container Control Programme (CCP) and the Airport Communication Programme (AIRCOP), PCBT operates across 84 countries with 41 joint airport interdiction task forces and 111 port control units. In 2022, these initiatives led to 2,047 seizures of illicit goods, including 665 kilograms of cannabis, 355 kilograms of cocaine, and substantial quantities of other narcotics. Additionally, the programme intercepted counterfeit medicines, undeclared cash, and prohibited wildlife products, displaying the critical role of intelligence systems and international cooperation in combating smuggling and transnational crimes.

The UNODC’s NTC model integrates real-time data analysis and inter-agency collaboration to optimize resource allocation and target high-risk consignments. By institutionalizing structured information management and fostering regional cooperation, the NTC framework equips countries to respond proactively to emerging threats.

Recent regional meetings in Istanbul, Turkey, emphasized the successes and challenges in establishing NTCs in countries like Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. Discussions highlighted the need for inter-agency coordination, robust legal frameworks, and technological infrastructure to enhance border security.

For Pakistan, establishment of NTC represents a critical opportunity to reform its border management system. The proposed center will act as a collaborative platform, integrating customs, immigration, and law enforcement agencies to share intelligence and coordinate actions against smuggling, human trafficking, and money laundering. Existing systems like the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) and Integrated Risk Management System (IRMS) provide a strong foundation for developing a strong framework for efficient targeting and enforcement.

However, before implementing NTC, Pakistan must address several foundational challenges. A comprehensive assessment of existing gaps and vulnerabilities in border management is essential. This includes evaluating the legal framework governing cross-border activities to ensure alignment with international best practices. Strengthening criminal provisions within relevant laws will be vital to effectively deter smuggling and other illicit activities. Furthermore, capacity-building programmes are imperative to enhance the skills and capabilities of border management personnel.

Corruption remains a critical obstacle. Smuggling networks exploit corrupt officials to facilitate their operations, undermining enforcement efforts. Establishing accountability mechanisms and fostering a culture of transparency within border agencies will be crucial to countering this issue. Additionally, raising public awareness about the economic and social impacts of smuggling can help build broader support for anti-smuggling initiatives.

International cooperation will play a pivotal role in the success of Pakistan’s NTC. Engaging with regional partners and international organizations like the UNODC can provide valuable technical assistance facilitating knowledge sharing. Collaborative efforts, including joint training programmes and information exchange, can enhance Pakistan’s capacity to address transnational crimes effectively.

A critical analysis of the country’s current situation reveals a profound impact of smuggling on our economy and governance. Revenue losses from untaxed goods and illicit trade deprive the government of resources needed for development initiatives. Moreover, unchecked flow of narcotics and weapons fuels crime and instability, exacerbating social challenges. Weak enforcement mechanisms and systemic inefficiencies within border agencies further compound these issues, creating significant barriers to progress.

Establishment of NTC offers a promising solution, but its success will depend on addressing underlying structural and operational challenges. Key vulnerabilities in our border management system include inadequately trained personnel, outdated infrastructure, and limited inter-agency coordination. Smuggling hotspots, such as borders with Afghanistan and Iran, require focused attention to strengthen surveillance and enforcement capabilities.

To implement NTC effectively, Pakistan must adopt a phased approach. This includes developing a detailed project design document outlining the legal, governance, and operational frameworks for the center. Engaging stakeholders across government agencies and securing their commitment will be essential to ensuring NTC’s functionality and sustainability.

Additionally, investing in advanced technologies, such as real-time data integration and automated risk assessment tools, will enhance the center’s ability to respond to emerging threats. Pakistan must also focus on building its capacity in targeting and profiling by adopting advanced risk management methodologies and improving physical inspection protocols.

Strengthening support for backtracking investigations to trace the origins of smuggling networks will be essential. Enhanced inter-agency cooperation among customs, law enforcement, and intelligence units is vital to ensuring a unified approach to border management. Private sector cooperation can provide valuable insights and resources, particularly in monitoring supply chains and identifying potential risks.

Operational support, including the provision of modern equipment and tools, will further enhance Pakistan’s border security capabilities. We need specialized capacity development in areas such as timber trade monitoring, cultural property protection, and waste management. This alone can address vulnerabilities in niche sectors prone to smuggling. By adopting a holistic approach that integrates these elements, we can effectively streamline our border control operations and mitigate challenges posed by illicit trade. The success of these initiatives will not only secure our borders but also pave the way for sustainable economic growth and effective governance.

(Huzaima Bukhari & Dr Ikramul Haq, lawyers and partners of Huzaima & Ikram, are Adjunct Faculty at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), members Advisory Board and Visiting Senior Fellows of Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) and Abdul Rauf Shakoori is a corporate lawyer based in the USA and an expert in ‘White Collar Crimes and Sanctions Compliance’)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024