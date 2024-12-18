AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
Dec 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from December 17, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 18 Dec, 2024 08:52am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Sindh govt announces 11-day winter vacation for schools, colleges

Read here for details.

  • Cabinet body meets to discuss utilisation of Gwadar Port for public sector imports

Read here for details.

  • Japan approves $9.91mn grant for KP’s flood-hit areas

Read here for details.

  • Khawaja Asif calls PTI’s decision to begin talks with govt ‘positive change’

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s REER index increases further to 102.92 in November 2024

Read here for details.

  • Govt’s interest payments to decrease by Rs1.5tn in FY25 as policy rate comes down: SBP chief

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan records massive $729mn current account surplus in November 2024

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola falls Rs2,100 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

