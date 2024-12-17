AGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.96%)
Pakistan’s REER index increases further to 102.92 in November 2024

BR Web Desk Published December 17, 2024 Updated December 17, 2024 05:06pm

Pakistan’s Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER), a measure of the value of a currency against a weighted average of several foreign currencies, increased further to 102.92 in November 2024, up from 100.78 (revised) in October 2024, data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday showed.

A REER above 100 means the country’s exports are uncompetitive, while imports are cheaper. The situation reverses when REER is below 100 on the index.

As per SBP’s latest data on Tuesday, the REER appreciated 2.13% month-on-month (MoM) in November 2024.

When compared with November 2023, the REER value increased by 4.73%, when it stood at 98.28.

The SBP says a REER index of 100 should not be misinterpreted as denoting the equilibrium value of the currency.

“Movement of the REER away from 100 simply reflects changes relative to its average value in 2010 and is unrelated to its equilibrium value,” the central bank said in an explanatory note on the topic.

Meanwhile, the Nominal Effective Exchange Rate Index (NEER) increased by 1.61% MoM in November 2024 to a provisional value of 38.89 from 38.27 (revised) in October 2024.

On a yearly basis, the NEER index increased 2.37% from the value of 37.99 in October 2023.

What is REER?

As per the central bank, REER is an index of the price of a basket of goods in one country relative to the price of the same basket in that country’s major trading partners.

“The prices of these baskets expressed in the same currency using the nominal exchange rate with each trading partner. The price of each trading partner’s basket is weighted by its share in imports, exports, or total foreign trade,” the SBP website says.

