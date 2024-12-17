AGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.96%)
Gold price per tola falls Rs2,100 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published December 17, 2024 Updated December 17, 2024 05:07pm

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Tuesday in line with their decline in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs274,900 after a single-day fall of Rs2,100.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs235,682, with a decrease of Rs1,800, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

In the previous session, gold price per tola fell Rs800 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold decreased on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,637 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it fell $21 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs3,400 per tola.

