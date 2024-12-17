Japan approves $9.91mn grant for KP’s flood-hit areas

Japan approved on Tuesday a grant worth $9.91 million for improvement of maternal and child health equipment in flood-affected and surrounding areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement.

According to details, a signing ceremony for the grant agreement, exchange of notes and record of discussion between the Governments of Pakistan and Japan regarding the grant-in-aid project was held on Tuesday.

Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs, signed the project from Pakistan’s side after the approval of Federal Minister Ahad Cheema and H.E Takano Shuichi, Charge d’Affaires ad Interim of Japan to Pakistan, signed it on the behalf of Japanese Government.

“The Government of Japan has approved grant amounting to JPY 1.503 billion (US$ 9.91 million ) for the said grant-in-aid project through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

“The project aims to strengthen the diagnostic and treatment systems in the flood affected areas of the Province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Japanese grant will help to improve the regional referral system through provision of medical equipment necessary to provide maternal and child health as well as medical services for high-risk pregnant women and newborns,” the statement read.

On the occasion, Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz said the government was determined to improve the mother and child healthcare in flood-affected and surrounding areas of KP.

Meanwhile, Takano Shuichi assured the commitment of Japan to work closely with Pakistan to further strengthen the friendly ties and bilateral cooperation, the ministry said.

Earlier this month, Japan announced a new $3.1 million grant to procure essential oral vaccines as part of its continued support to polio eradication efforts in Pakistan, the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) reported.

Amid rising polio cases, Pakistan will use these funds to procure more than 20.22 million doses of vaccines to support polio campaigns in 2025, NEOC said.

Last month, Japan also approved a $18.5 million grant for a flood management project in Pakistan.

“The Government of Japan has approved a grant amounting to JPY 2.831 billion ($18.5 million) for a grant-in-aid project titled ‘Flood Management Enhancement in the Indus Basin’ to the Government of Pakistan through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA),” read a statement from the Ministry of Economic Affairs then.