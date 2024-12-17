Sindh govt announces 11-day winter vacation for schools, colleges

The Sindh government on Tuesday announced an 11-day winter vacation for public and private schools and colleges across the province.

According to a notification, all public and private educational institutions in the province will observe winter vacations from December 22 to 31.

It stated that the decision was made in accordance with the Sub-Committee meeting of the Steering Committee on Education, chaired by the Honourable Minister for Education Sindh.

“In pursuance of the decision taken in the Sub-Committee meeting of the Steering Committee on Education, held on 25th January 2024, under the Chairpersonship of Honourable Minister for Education Sindh, the Winter Vacation schedule for the academic session 2024 for all Public and Private Educational Institutions under the Administrative Control of College Education Department, Government of Sindh shall commence from 21st December 2024 till 31st December 2024,” the notification added.

On Monda, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced a 69-day winter break for educational institutions located in winter zones.

It added that winter vacation will start from December 22 till December 31, 2024, in all educational institutions located in summer zones (plain areas) of the province.

Winter holidays in Balochistan’s cold areas will last for two months, stretching from December 16, 2024, to March 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, winter vacations will be observed from January 1, 2025, to January 10, 2025, in warm areas of the province.

Last month, the Punjab government also announced winter vacations in all public and private schools from December 20 to January 10, 2025.