AGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.96%)
AIRLINK 207.77 Increased By ▲ 17.83 (9.39%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.78%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
DCL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
DFML 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
DGKC 103.46 Decreased By ▼ -6.36 (-5.79%)
FCCL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-4.74%)
FFBL 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-4.85%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
HUBC 139.43 Increased By ▲ 10.60 (8.23%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.89%)
KEL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
KOSM 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
MLCF 47.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.4%)
NBP 73.76 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.84%)
OGDC 222.66 Decreased By ▼ -10.63 (-4.56%)
PAEL 38.11 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (8.51%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
PPL 205.85 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-2.63%)
PRL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.12%)
PTC 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.23%)
SEARL 110.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.56 (-3.97%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.91%)
TOMCL 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.01%)
TPLP 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.66%)
TREET 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.81%)
TRG 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
UNITY 34.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-4.02%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.08%)
BR100 12,316 Decreased By -30.6 (-0.25%)
BR30 38,975 Decreased By -125.1 (-0.32%)
KSE100 114,861 Decreased By -1308.7 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,196 Decreased By -462.8 (-1.26%)
Dec 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Khawaja Asif calls PTI’s decision to begin talks with govt ‘positive change’

  • Defence minister says there has been a great deal of hostility in the National Assembly in recent years
BR Web Desk Published December 17, 2024 Updated December 17, 2024 05:40pm

Defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday described the former premier Imran Khan’s party’s hint to start discussions as a “positive change”, but he reiterated that the government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had not yet started formal talks, Aaj News reported.

“There has been a great deal of hostility in the National Assembly in recent years,” Khawaja Asif told the house, adding that attempts should be taken to calm the political situation.

IK forms panel for talks with govt

He said that whoever martyred the Rangers and policemen should also be condemned.

PTI founder Imran Khan, currently imprisoned in Adiala Jail, recently constituted a negotiation committee comprising Asad Qaiser, Omar Ayub, Salman Akram Raja, Ali Amin Gandapur and Hamid Raza to initiate talks with the government.

Omar Ayub said last week that the primary agenda of the negotiation committee is to secure the release of detained PTI workers.

He warned that if its demands are not met, the party may resort to a civil disobedience, which could have national and international implications. PTI has also demanded a judicial inquiry into the events of May 9 and November 24.

IK announces power show in Peshawar on 13th

However, Asad Qaiser emphasised that PTI would not back down from its constitutional rights. He criticised the maltreatment of arrested PTI workers, who were allegedly presented in courts as terrorists. He reiterated that PTI’s struggle remains within the boundaries of the law and constitution.

During his speech in the NA, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah asked the PTI to formally engage in political discussions with the government.

Speaking in the National Assembly today, Sanaulllah remembered that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had made a brief interaction with the opposition during his visit to the house a few weeks ago and invited them to a meeting to discuss the matter.

But he lamented Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan’s tone and response.

The political adviser further recalled that the party was offered Sangjani as a location in lieu of the scheduled D-Chowk demonstration before to PTI’s power show on November 24, “but that call was not heeded.” He expressed regret for the deaths on both sides, both those in uniform and those not.

“The issue will not advance if political parties and forces do not communicate with one another.”

National Assembly Federal Government Rana Sanaullah Khawaja Asif PTI workers PTI protest

Comments

200 characters

Khawaja Asif calls PTI’s decision to begin talks with govt ‘positive change’

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 settles just below 115,000

Govt’s interest payments to decrease by Rs1.5tn in FY25 as policy rate comes down: SBP chief

Pakistan’s REER index increases further to 102.92 in November 2024

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

2 cops martyred in attack on police checkpost in KP’s Shangla

Oil dips on demand concerns, focus on Fed meeting

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,100 in Pakistan

Backing FBR operationalisation: Federal Cabinet approves setting up of ‘NTC’

PIA sell-off: Govt will have to own Rs800bn in liabilities: Asif

Read more stories