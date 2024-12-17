Khawaja Asif calls PTI’s decision to begin talks with govt ‘positive change’

Defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday described the former premier Imran Khan’s party’s hint to start discussions as a “positive change”, but he reiterated that the government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had not yet started formal talks, Aaj News reported.

“There has been a great deal of hostility in the National Assembly in recent years,” Khawaja Asif told the house, adding that attempts should be taken to calm the political situation.

He said that whoever martyred the Rangers and policemen should also be condemned.

PTI founder Imran Khan, currently imprisoned in Adiala Jail, recently constituted a negotiation committee comprising Asad Qaiser, Omar Ayub, Salman Akram Raja, Ali Amin Gandapur and Hamid Raza to initiate talks with the government.

Omar Ayub said last week that the primary agenda of the negotiation committee is to secure the release of detained PTI workers.

He warned that if its demands are not met, the party may resort to a civil disobedience, which could have national and international implications. PTI has also demanded a judicial inquiry into the events of May 9 and November 24.

However, Asad Qaiser emphasised that PTI would not back down from its constitutional rights. He criticised the maltreatment of arrested PTI workers, who were allegedly presented in courts as terrorists. He reiterated that PTI’s struggle remains within the boundaries of the law and constitution.

During his speech in the NA, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah asked the PTI to formally engage in political discussions with the government.

Speaking in the National Assembly today, Sanaulllah remembered that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had made a brief interaction with the opposition during his visit to the house a few weeks ago and invited them to a meeting to discuss the matter.

But he lamented Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan’s tone and response.

The political adviser further recalled that the party was offered Sangjani as a location in lieu of the scheduled D-Chowk demonstration before to PTI’s power show on November 24, “but that call was not heeded.” He expressed regret for the deaths on both sides, both those in uniform and those not.

“The issue will not advance if political parties and forces do not communicate with one another.”