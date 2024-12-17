Four more Pakistanis die in Greece boat tragedy: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson has confirmed the death of four more Pakistanis in boats capsized in South of Greece, bringing the total toll to five so far in the tragedy.

“We announce with deep sorrow that, as per the latest information shared by the Greek authorities, four Pakistani nationals have been identified among the dead in Saturday’s incidents of capsized boats in the south of Crete Island of Greece,” said the spokesperson in a statement issued here on Monday.

She said that our Mission in Athens is in contact with the Greek authorities to facilitate the survivors and repatriate the dead bodies.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday night released the list of 47 rescued Pakistanis. The list is based on the interviews conducted by the Embassy of Pakistan in Athens and the information shared by the Greek authorities.

According to initial reports, 47 Pakistanis were among those rescued following Sunday’s incidents of capsized boats in the south of Crete Island of Greece. One Pakistani was confirmed to be among the dead till late last night.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Athens is in contact with the Hellenic Coast Guard and with the Coast Guard of Chania, which are directly dealing with the search and rescue operation, said the Foreign Office.

The embassy officials have reached the Crete to meet with the rescued Pakistanis and provide them with any assistance required.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has activated its Crisis Management Unit to facilitate Pakistanis in Greece.

Pakistani nationals in Greece and their families are encouraged to contact the CMU at the following: Phone No:051-9207887; Email: [email protected].

