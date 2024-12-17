AGL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
AIRLINK 189.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.26%)
CNERGY 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.57%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DFML 41.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.9%)
DGKC 109.82 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (3.61%)
FCCL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.17%)
FFBL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.05%)
FFL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
HUBC 128.83 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (5.34%)
HUMNL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
KEL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
KOSM 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
MLCF 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.46%)
NBP 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
OGDC 233.29 Increased By ▲ 10.34 (4.64%)
PAEL 35.12 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.46%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.21%)
PPL 211.40 Increased By ▲ 9.95 (4.94%)
PRL 36.52 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (8.05%)
PTC 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.07%)
SEARL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.77%)
TELE 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (5.44%)
TPLP 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.03%)
TREET 25.98 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (6.08%)
TRG 62.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.04%)
UNITY 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.26%)
BR100 12,347 Increased By 197.4 (1.62%)
BR30 39,100 Increased By 1007.3 (2.64%)
KSE100 116,169 Increased By 1867.6 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,659 Increased By 853.4 (2.38%)
Dec 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-17

Four more Pakistanis die in Greece boat tragedy: FO

Naveed Siddiqui Published 17 Dec, 2024 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson has confirmed the death of four more Pakistanis in boats capsized in South of Greece, bringing the total toll to five so far in the tragedy.

“We announce with deep sorrow that, as per the latest information shared by the Greek authorities, four Pakistani nationals have been identified among the dead in Saturday’s incidents of capsized boats in the south of Crete Island of Greece,” said the spokesperson in a statement issued here on Monday.

She said that our Mission in Athens is in contact with the Greek authorities to facilitate the survivors and repatriate the dead bodies.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday night released the list of 47 rescued Pakistanis. The list is based on the interviews conducted by the Embassy of Pakistan in Athens and the information shared by the Greek authorities.

According to initial reports, 47 Pakistanis were among those rescued following Sunday’s incidents of capsized boats in the south of Crete Island of Greece. One Pakistani was confirmed to be among the dead till late last night.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Athens is in contact with the Hellenic Coast Guard and with the Coast Guard of Chania, which are directly dealing with the search and rescue operation, said the Foreign Office.

The embassy officials have reached the Crete to meet with the rescued Pakistanis and provide them with any assistance required.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has activated its Crisis Management Unit to facilitate Pakistanis in Greece.

Pakistani nationals in Greece and their families are encouraged to contact the CMU at the following: Phone No:051-9207887; Email: [email protected].

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FO Foreign Office (FO)

Comments

200 characters

Four more Pakistanis die in Greece boat tragedy: FO

Rs1.8m GST cuts on services: FBR and top CA firm at loggerheads

‘IMF exit strategy in place’: Aurangzeb updates PBC on twin deficits progress

PIA sell-off: Govt will have to own Rs800bn in liabilities: Asif

China’s fast-growing industry worthy of being imitated: CM

Solar panels free of charge: Provincial govts’ move leaves policymakers scrambling

Dual nationals in key SBP roles: Govt panel to assess implications

FDI in telecom sector declines

Jul-Oct LSM output shows -0.64pc contraction YoY

China-Indian Ocean Region Forum: Pakistan reiterates its commitment to marine cooperation

1,064,639 business women are income tax return filers

Read more stories