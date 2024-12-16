$300m NHSP: Implementation progress moderately satisfactory: World Bank

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank (WB) has rated the implementation progress of National Health Support Programme (NHSP) of around $300 million as moderately satisfactory.

Official documents revealed that $258 million were committed by International Development Association, which was later revised to $252 million. Of the $252 million, $117.24 million i.e. 46.10 per cent were disbursed so far, while $137.07 million un-disbursed. Further a grant from the global financing facility in the amount of $42 million was also committed, where $22.85 million were disbursed.

The National Health Support Program became effective in October 2022, with the objective to strengthen equitable delivery and quality of essential health services at the primary health care level in support of Universal Health Coverage. The closing date of the project is 31 December 2026.

Pakistan’s federal and provincial governments have embarked on a reform agenda to strengthen health systems performance and, in turn, health and nutrition outcomes. This translates into a three-pronged approach, in which the first set of reforms aims to align primary health care (PHC) to deliver a high-quality benefits package (BP), which entails demand generation and supply side readiness, such as of facilities, human resources (HR), and referral systems.

The second set of reforms aims to establish integrated approaches to PHC delivery, including in financing, and the management of HR and information systems. And, the third set of reforms aims to address the issue of inadequate financing for PHC and weak public financial management (PFM).

Implementation progress has picked up in the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination (MoNHS R&C) and the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh after some initial delays.

The mid-term review of the Program took place in October 2024. Provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh have demonstrated some progress on the PHC systems strengthening despite some initial delays.

The ongoing household survey will provide information on three PDO indicators. The remaining one PDO indicator (non-salary budget for Primary Health Care) calculated for three provinces, and based on data from Controller General of Accounts, is on track.

