IT stocks lift Sri Lankan shares

  • CSE All Share index settled up 0.77% at 13,718.75
Reuters Published 09 Dec, 2024 06:06pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, boosted by gains in information technology stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.77% at 13,718.75, extending its winning run for the tenth straight session.

Nation Lanka Finance and Asia Asset Finance were the top two percentage gainers on the benchmark, rising 50% and 23.53%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 265.7 million shares from 374.5 million in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end higher

The equity market’s turnover fell to 4.47 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($15.4 million) from 5 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 155.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 4.36 billion rupees, the data showed.

