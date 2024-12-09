AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from December 7 and December 8, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 09 Dec, 2024 08:48am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Fall of Assad regime: Pakistan nationals safe in Syria, advised to exercise caution, FO says

Read here for details.

  • PTA enables VPN registration for freelancers via mobile numbers

Read here for details.

  • Punjab CM Maryam arrives in China on 8-day visit

Read here for details.

  • PCB’s stance on Champions Trophy voice of every Pakistani: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • 22 terrorists killed in separate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operations: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

