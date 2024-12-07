Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Saturday in line with their decline in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs274,400 after a single-day fall of Rs300.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs235,254, with a decrease of Rs257, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs1,000 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold decreased on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,632 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it fell $3 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs3,400 per tola.