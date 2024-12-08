Fall of Assad regime: Pakistan nationals safe in Syria, advised to exercise caution, FO says

The Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday said Pakistan nationals were safe in Syria following the capture of Damascus by Syrian rebels, which led to the ousting of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Syrian rebels said on Sunday that they had ended Bashar al-Assad’s 24-year authoritarian rule, in their first announcement on state television following a lightning offensive that took the world by surprise.

Syria’s army command notified officers that Assad’s regime had ended, a Syrian officer who was informed of the move told Reuters.

Assad boarded a plane in Damascus for an unknown destination early on Sunday, two senior army officers said. His whereabouts - and those of his wife Asma and their two children - were unknown.

Following the development, Pakistan’s foreign office said it was closely monitoring the evolving situation in Syria.

Assad’s fall followed years of bloodshed and division in Syria

“Pakistan has always supported unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, and there is no change in our principled position.

“Pakistani nationals are safe in Syria and have been advised to exercise caution. The Embassy of Pakistan in Syria is open for support and advice,” the FO statement read.

“As of now Damascus Airport is closed. Our embassy remains in contact with stranded Pakistani nationals including Zaireen. It will facilitate their return once the airport opens,” it added.

On Friday, Pakistan had advised its citizens to avoid unnecessary travel or visit to Syria after recent developments related to the civil war in the Middle Eastern country.

FM Dar discusses Syria situation with Turkish counterpart

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss the evolving situation in Syria, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Dar briefed the Turkiye’s foreign minister on the efforts being made by the Government of Pakistan to ensure the safety and security of its nationals in Syria.

The two leaders also explored potential avenues for cooperation between the two countries to assist and protect Pakistani nationals stranded in Syria.

Pakistan activates Crisis Management Unit to facilitate nationals in Syria

In view of the ongoing developments and evolving situation in Syria, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday activated its Crisis Management Unit (CMU) to facilitate Pakistanis in Syria.

Pakistani nationals in Syria and their families were encouraged to contact the CMU at the following telephone/Email:

Phone No: 051-9207887

Email: [email protected]